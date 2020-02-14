Become a better father. Dwyane Wade has learned a lot from his 12-year-old daughter Zaya, who appears as a transgender.

“For me, it’s always about being able to adapt, learn and grow,” the 38-year-old former NBA player told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 13. “I think I’m from downtown Chicago. I was a bit closed about a lot of things early on. And I was with my wife [Gabrielle Union] to travel the world, meet people, go to different places. I have learned to keep my mind open, to keep my eyes open, to keep my heart open, to keep my thoughts open. “

The athlete continued, “I tried to do that when I grew up to be the man I always dreamed of becoming.”

Dwyane Wade

The former Miami Heat player spoke on Tuesday, February 11th Ellen DeGeneres about the day his youth sat him and Union, 47, to share their story.

“[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you. I think I am ready to live my truth. And I want to be called her and her. I would love you to call me Zaya, ”said the author of A Father First during the performance of the Ellen DeGeneres show. “Now it is our job to collect information and achieve every relationship we have. We are just trying to find out as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best opportunity to be his best self. “

When asked about his decision to share Zaya’s trip so publicly, Wade told the outlet on Thursday that he and the actress understand that they are “not the only family dealing with” tough things. The Chicago native said: “We are not the only family that has had to deal with surrogacy in order to give birth to our daughter [Kaavia]. We are not the only family that deals with gender expression, gender identity [ and] had to deal with sexuality with her child. “

The couple, who married in 2014, “understands the [ir] position”. Wade explained: “Even though it is not always popular to comment on topics that people feel uncomfortable with or that are not so well educated, this is the platform that God has given me and my family, so we use it , “

The Olympian shares the 18-year-old son Zaire and Zaya with his ex-wife. Siohvaughn Funchesand greeted son Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer, His and Union’s daughter Kaavia arrived in November 2018 on a pregnancy carrier.

