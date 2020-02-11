Vanity Fair hosted its annual Oscar after party on February 10th. Numerous stars took part in the event, including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Given the fact that the event took place two weeks after Kobe Bryant’s shocking death, the athlete was on everyone’s lips. And Union and Wade, a former Miami Heat player, took some time to talk to Extra about Bryant’s legacy.

“He became a winner in every aspect of his life,” Wade said when asked how he thought people should remember Bryant. “He mastered everything he needed. And it comes with mistakes on the way, but eventually he mastered how to be a great basketball player, a great father, a great husband. So remember that he mastered it, to be a champion. ” , “

The conversation then turned to the shock the world felt collectively when they heard the tragic news.

<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/xA9Zzx6DRV0" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The interviewer asked both Union and Wade whether they were surprised by the violent reaction from Bryant’s fans around the world, to which the Bring It On actress replied that she found the shock of the fans incredibly understandable.

“No, I think people are still in shock two weeks later,” she said. “I think we won’t understand the magnitude of this loss for a while because I think people are still in shock.”

As Union said, many are still floundering about the news that Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26 when the first news was released ,

“RIP Kobe + GiGi,” Wade wrote on January 26 and wrote a short clip that he republished that showed both Bryant and his daughter on the basketball court. “I know you said go ahead, but today we can’t. We love you and we’ll miss you, brother.”

“Yesterday, I watched my husband [and the children] in stunned silence and just stared at them. We all thought of @vanessabryant [and their children] and the families who instantly lost part of their hearts yesterday,” Union wrote Instagram, a photo of the Bryant family with captions. “Please remember that life continues for everyone else and the grief these families are experiencing has only just begun. Please do not forget them. Please do not forget all the people who are suffering and frozen during that Life continues around them. We love you. We pray for you, for all of us who are facing unimaginable challenges that we are not talking about. “

Photo credit: Rich Fury / VF20 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair