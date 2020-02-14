At the start of the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend, many complain of the sad reality that basketball icon Kobe Bryant will not be present after being killed in a tragic helicopter crash in January. Interestingly, former NBA star Dwight Howard recently said that Bryant should be involved in the big event, and had even agreed to help him with the Dunk competition. According to CBS Sports, Howard said that he had contacted Bryant to put together some dunk styles and that the former LA Laker had confirmed that he would help.

Howard spoke to ESPN about Bryant’s tragic death and said, “It’s super sad for me because I really wanted to tell him how much I appreciate everything he did, all the things he said. Even at the time , when we were on the same team, we didn’t understand each other. “

He added: “But I saw another Kobe and I even saw a change in myself. And I’m pretty sure he saw it. I just wanted to be able to tell him how I felt about him , and I never got it. ” Chance to do so. That was really the most heartbreaking part. I thought about it every day. It’s something I just have to deal with. Show the fans in this city that I am ready to do whatever it takes. “

23 years ago today, a rookie Kobe Bryant brought his boast to the Dunk Contest 😤 pic.twitter.com/Damtw8KCUk

– NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 8, 2020

The January 26 helicopter crash that killed Bryant also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the plane’s pilot, and six other passengers. Bryant was 41 at the time of the crash, which has since been classified as an accident. Former LA Laker Shaquille O’Neal told NBCs Today that it was “very difficult” for him.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he admitted. “I was in the house the day it happened and my son brought it to me. You know what the internet is like. Stop playing with me, get it out of my face right now. Just listen and then I got the calls. A. Man who helped me grow up like me and we’ll always be connected forever. “

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest will take place on Saturday February 15th at 8pm. ET, at the United Center in Chicago.