Dwyane WadeIs 12 years old ZayaCame out as a transgender and now he shares the experience Ellen DeGeneres,

He and his wife Gabrielle Union are now proud parents of an LGBT child, he said, and allies, but they had a lot to learn when their daughter came out. He said:

First, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies. We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously. When our child comes home with a question, our child comes home with a problem, our child comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen to give them the best information we can to help them to give the best feedback. And that doesn’t change because it’s about sexuality now.

Once Zaya, our 12 year old, came home … first Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows it, originally called Zion. Born as a boy, Zion came home and said, “Hey, so I want to talk to you. I think I am ready to live my truth. And I want to be called her and her. I would love you to call me Zaya.

So that was our job to gather information and approach every relationship we have. My wife has addressed everyone in the pose pose. We were just trying to find out as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best opportunity to be his or her best self.

When Zion came home and said “Call me Zaya” and was ready to accept it, I looked at her and said, “You are a leader. It is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice.” Right now is it through us because she is 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her.

Photo credit: Dwyane Wade