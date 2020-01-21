Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's wife Lauren Hashian Posts tribute to his late father Rocky Johnson

advertisement

Lauren Hashian, wife of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, took a touching toll on her father-in-law Rocky Johnson on Monday. Hashian republished the same message Johnson posted on January 17, adding a few words of his own. Rocky Johnson died on January 15 at the age of 75 in Lutz, Florida.

“Rest In Peace Rocky,” Hashian began. “Thank you for always being so warm and kind to me and my family. Your son has a damn angel who is watching over him now. And without you, his path would have been completely different.”

“How happy to have a father and a grandfather who pass on their family business, culture and work ethic and carry this torch with the greatest respect and honor for what you did before him,” continued Hashian. “Rest in love.”

Johnson’s own homage to his father included a video of Rocky Johnson that was featured during a WWE broadcast.

“Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you I love you before you went to the other side,” Johnson wrote partially. “But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Immediately away and no going back. I’m in pain. But we both know that it’s just pain and it will go away.”

“Now I’m wearing your mana and working ethically with myself because it’s time to go on because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this,” continued Johnson. “Finally I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, regrettable, satisfied and carefree. You have lived a very fulfilling, very hard, barrier-free life and left everything in the ring. I love you, dad and I will always be yours to be proud and thankful son.

On Sunday, Johnson shared another video on Instagram that included more details about his father’s death. Rocky Johnson recently contracted a cold and infection, and was then diagnosed with a blood clot in the leg.

“It was a big, old blood clot that loosened, pulled up his body and went straight to his lungs, clumped his lungs, and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that,” said Johnson, adding that his father “went fast.”

Johnson added that he is writing his father’s funeral speech for Tuesday’s funeral.

“I have written many speeches for myself over the years, but I have no idea where to start with them,” said the Jumanji: The Next Level Star. “But I have my tequila and now I can hear it:” Good, you have to do it. “And now I can hear him too:” Make sure you include me in the speech – say good stuff about me. “For those of you who know my father, you know that he would say, ‘You tell them I taught you everything you know, but I didn’t teach you everything I know.’ ‘

Rocky Johnson was a pro wrestler from 1964 until his retirement in 1991. He was one of the first black wrestlers to win a WWE title and was also the first black Georgia heavyweight champion. In 2008 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with a speech by his son.

Hashian and Johnson married in 2019 and have two daughters, Jasmine [4] and Tania [1].

Photo credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

