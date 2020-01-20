Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends message to the 49ers after winning the NFC championship

advertisement

The San Francisco 49ers return to the Super Bowl on Sunday after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship. George Kittle, the tight late 49s, is looking forward to playing in his first Super Bowl. If the team wins, Kittle usually plays an imitation of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson knows that and when he learned that the 49ers were traveling to Miami for the Super Bowl LIV, he congratulated the entire team on their victory. He also let them know that the trip is not complete as they still have one game to win.

It does not matter! 👊🏾

A lot of respect for the @packers and congratulations to my guy @ gkittle46 and the entire @ 49ers squad and the organization for this victory! Helluva season, men.

One job left. # PeoplesTightEnd # PeoplesChamp #SBLIV https://t.co/Dga0l1D6G9

– Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock), January 20, 2020

advertisement

There were a number of 49ers fans who showed their support for the team in The Rock’s comment section. However, Kittle saw Johnson’s tweet and responded in the best possible way.

🤨🙌🏻🙌🏻

– George Kittle (@ gkittle46), January 20, 2020

Other fans commented on the tweet with a graphic in which Kittle masquerades as The Rock, and another fan believes the 49ers will win the Super Bowl because the Jumani star has their back.

The #PeoplesTightEnd @ gkittle46 pic.twitter.com/14L2RVL5a6

– Athlete logos (@athletelogos) January 20, 2020

We have @TheRock on the Niners site. KC is screwed. pic.twitter.com/AWFCGntAR3

– MikeintheBay (@mikeinthebay), January 20, 2020

The 49ers are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season. The team is aiming for the first title since 1994 and the sixth overall victory.

“It was very special,” said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when he presented his father with the cup at the ceremony after the ESPN game. “Getting someone’s trophy is really cool. It was pretty cool that it ended up happening there.”

Johnson took the time to send love to the 49ers while grieving when his father passed away last week. Johnson reveals Rocky Johnson died of a heart attack.

As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I just lost him like that, didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to him, ”he said with just say thank you and I love you and respect you. But I didn’t have a chance to say that, but that’s life, as many of you know. ‘

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement