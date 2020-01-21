advertisement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lost his father last week and now the Jumanji star has revealed what caused the tragic death of Rocky “Soulman” Johnson.

I love you. They have broken through color barriers, become a ring legend and have made their way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats and worshiped you, my hero from afar. The boy you brought up to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adorable boy who just wanted to get to know your best qualities. Then who became a man who realized that you had other, deeply complicated pages that needed to be captured and understood. Son to father. Man to man. At that moment, my worship turned to respect. And my compassion turned into gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the priceless teachings of life. Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you I love you before you went to the other side. But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Disappeared in no time and no going back. I have pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it goes away. Now I am wearing your mana and working with ethics as it is time to keep going because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this. Finally, I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, with no regrets, satisfied and relaxed. They have had a very fulfilling, very hard life and left everything in the ring. I love you father and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest up. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐

The Rock became very open with its 169 million Instagram followers in almost 8 minutes, thanking them for their condolences and support as his family copes with the loss. Johnson also goes into detail and explains exactly what caused the death of his 75-year-old father.

“Many of you wanted to know what happened to my father. He didn’t feel well, had a cold and an infection, and had a deep vein thrombosis on Tuesday, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg, ”said the actor.

He added: “It was a big old blood clot that came off, pulled up his body and went straight to his lungs and coagulated his lungs, and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack.”

Johnson also told how he consoled himself knowing that his father hadn’t died, adding:

“This is my old man, he was always quick. It comforted me a lot because I knew it was not going to be renewed and the reason why it comforted me a lot, even though I didn’t get the chance to do it one last time Saying goodbye to my old man is that it was me. I was in a lot of pain for a very long time and this is the life of a pro wrestler, especially at this age. “

The star of the baller also said that he had finished writing his father’s eulogy and found that “nothing” had prepared him for it, despite having written many things over the years.

The Rock may be one of the toughest men in Hollywood, but nothing really prepares you for losing a parent. Our thoughts are with rock and his family, rest in force, Soulman. Watch the video of The Rock below.

