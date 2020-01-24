advertisement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson published an inspiring post on Instagram on Thursday, telling his fans a week after his father Rocky Johnson’s death that the pain would go away. Rocky died on January 15 at the age of 75. Johnson said his father’s death was quick and occurred after a short illness.

“We’re all going through,” wrote Johnson. “Pain will go away. Same game, different levels. Same hell, different devils.”

Johnson added the hashtag “we rise”. The photo opposite showed him in a shirt with a snake and a spear.

After his father’s death, Johnson shared several statements, including an emotional toll on January 17. In the embassy, ​​Johnson explained how his father broke barriers in the wrestling world and became the first black Georgia heavyweight champion and one of the first black champions in the WWE.

“Now I’m wearing your mana and working with ethics because it’s time to keep going because I have to feed and work my family,” Johnson wrote alongside a video of Rocky’s time on WWE on Instagram. “Finally I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, regrettable, satisfied and carefree. You have lived a very fulfilling, very hard, barrier-free life and left everything in the ring. I love you, dad and I will always be yours to be proud and thankful son.

On Sunday, Johnson shared an eight-minute video explaining to fans how his father died and thanking them for their condolences.

“Many of you wanted to know what happened to my father,” wrote the Jumanji: The Next Level Star. “He hadn’t felt well, had been fighting a cold and infection, and on Tuesday he had a so-called deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg. It was a big old blood clot that got free and rose up in his body, and went straight to his lungs, blocked his lungs and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that. “

In another post, Johnson wrote about the eulogy he wanted to write for his father’s funeral on Tuesday.

“I’ve written a lot of speeches for myself over the years, but I have no idea where to start,” he wrote along with a photo of his notebook. “But I have my tequila and I can hear it now, ‘Fine, that’s how you have to do it’ and I can hear it now, ‘Make sure you talk me into it – say good stuff about me. ‘ For those of you who know my father, you know that he would say, ‘You tell them I taught you everything you know, but I didn’t teach you everything I know.’ “

After the funeral, Johnson was back at work. This week he shared a photo from the Red Notice set that he took with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds for Netflix. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of Johnson in Skyscraper and Central Intelligence. The focus is on an Interpol agent who is tasked with finding the most wanted art thief in the world.

Photo credit: Getty Images

