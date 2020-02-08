Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pays tribute to his father Rocky Johnson in an emotionally exciting video that he shared on social media on Friday night. In the footage of Rocky’s funeral, Johnson begins his eulogy, interspersed with footage from Rocky’s life, but tears are held back as he speaks high and fondly of the late professional wrestling star.

“I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye, say I love you, thank you, respect you, but I feel like he’s watching and listening,” Johnson said, later sharing the moment in which he found out that his father had done so died. Johnson goes into detail about how his father was a pioneer in the industry and fought for racial inequality “at a time when it was necessary” – as did his grandfather.

Johnson added that he was the “hardest worker in the room who always trained”, and later added how his father taught him how to train from an early age. “Hard work, discipline, these are things and tenants that also stand for my father’s name,” he said.

Before gagging, Johnson added that the entire ceremony in which his father was honored and paid tribute was “very appropriate” and “good for the soul”.

“I wish your soul calm and serenity. No more pain, no more regret,” said Johnson, trying to hold back the tears. “I’m sorry, just give me a second … I’m so glad he had friends, a place like this that I can get to.”

Johnson later added, “This is not a farewell. This is just that we are looking down the street. We are looking down the street.”

When Johnson added the post to his Instagram, he shared more words about his father and admitted to “leading a fulfilling and meaningful life.”

“You have taken a rapid and even harder path, you have changed people’s rough behavior towards a man with color,” he wrote the video, which has been viewed more than 8.8 million times since its release. “Paving the way for me, my family and future generations. They loved us with the ability that they can have – given all circumstances. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough, complicated love.

“A love that I’ve now learned as a father and a man to refine when I raise my own children,” he continued. “I wish I had another shot. To say something else. You were taken too quickly. You slipped right through my hands. But you were loved so much, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest up. Peaceful. “

Johnson added that such a crucial point “makes his heart smile”.

“I love you and now I have an angel I can call by name,” he continued. “I’ll see you down the street, Soulman. Until we see each other again.”

Rocky, Johnson’s former wrestler and father, died on January 15 at the age of 75 from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot in his leg. Known as “Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson”, the WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion began in the mid-1960s as part of the National Wrestling Alliance. He later joined the WWE in 1983, where his greatest success was achieved.

Photo credit: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson / @therock