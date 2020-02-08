Always in his heart. Dwayne The Rock Johnson paid tribute to his late father Rocky Johnson’s funeral as he shared some touching words.

“Man, I wish I had … I wish I had another shot,” said the 47-year-old to his Daddy’s service on Friday, February 7th. “I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye … to say I love you to say thank you, but I feel like he’s watching. He hears.”

The former wrestler went on to reveal how he found out that his father had died. “I was on my way to work the other day, January 15th, and I was just getting to work. We were shooting that day and it was the very first day of production,” he recalled. “[My wife] Lauren was with our babies, she was with my mother and she said,” You know, I really can’t talk … I think you should call Cora anyway, “so of course I called Cora.”

MediaPunch / Shutterstock

“You know how you have those moments when you try to get rid of it and you want:” No, it’s not a dream. “My father is gone,” said Dwayne. “At that moment I just thought, ‘Well, what do I have to do? What do I have to do next?” … and I heard a voice say: “Well, hey “The show has to go on,” and that was my father. My old man told me that. “

The WWE Hall of Famer was 75 when he died. His famous son was quick to pay him a nice homage two days later. “I love you. They broke color barriers, became a ring legend and made their way through this world,” wrote actor Jumanji: The Next Level next to a video clip of his father in the ring.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“I was the boy who sat on the seats and worshiped you, my hero from afar,” enthused Dwayne. “The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adorable boy who only wanted to get to know your best qualities. “Amazing!

We know that Dwayne will always keep his father in his heart!