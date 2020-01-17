Dwayne Johnson Posts Touching Tribute to the late father Rocky Johnson

advertisement

“I love you. They broke color barriers, became a ring legend and made their way through this world.” On Friday, January 17th, the 47-year-old recorded a video clip of his father’s seats, watch and sit in the ring adore you, my hero from afar, the boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am, the boy you raised with the hardest love, the intense work . The hard hand. The adorable boy who only wanted to get to know your best qualities. “

The actor continued, “Who then became a man who realized that you had other complex sides that needed to be captured and understood. Son to father. Man to man. At that moment, my worship turned to respect. And my compassion turned into gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the priceless teachings of life. ‘

The pro wrestler also explained how he felt when he heard the news of his untimely death. “Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you that I loved you before you went to the other side,” he admitted. “But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Disappeared in no time and no going back. I have pain. But we both know that it only hurts and it goes away. ‘

advertisement

Jim Smeal / BEI / Shutterstock

Despite the tragic situation, Dwayne announced that he was doing his best to continue honoring his father on the way. “Now I am carrying your mother and working with ethics because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this,” he said. “After all, I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, with no regrets, satisfied and relaxed. They have had a very fulfilling, very hard life and left everything in the ring. I love you dad and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest up. #RIPSoulman. #RockyJohnson. ‘

Of course, the comment area was immediately flooded with supportive messages. “I love you brother,” Kevin Hart wrote during Kenan Thompson posted a broken heart emoji.

We think of Dwayne and his family in this difficult time.

advertisement