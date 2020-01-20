advertisement

Dustin Lynch has been with model Kelli Seymour for a little over a year, and everyone thinks his girl is crazy. However, Lynch proves that Seymour is more than just an adorable face and figure – she actually checks a whole list of boxes for a great relationship.

“We have something pleasant,” Lynch explains to the people, adding that his family thinks they are A-OK and vice versa. “Frankly, it’s a big deal to raise my thumbs up from my family. And your family too.”

Well, sure, it’s great when families agree, but it really depends on the two involved – which made it interesting when people asked Lyncb to replay a video interview from 2017 in which he discussed the qualities of his dream girl. As it turns out, two years ago Lynch wanted a girl who was not “in herself”, easygoing, confident, laughable, spontaneous and keen to travel.

Lynch confirmed to people that his beautiful brunette actually has all of those qualities that made him rave: “She checked all these boxes? That’s great!”

The singer admits that he was initially drawn to Seymour’s looks when he saw her model in 2018 and slip into her DMs after finding her Instagram account. “I mean, DMs happen. How else do you meet someone, right?” he shrugs. It’s hard to argue how his method worked. The Los Angeles-based model finally met him at one of his shows in Bakersfield, California, and since then they have ticked the boxes.

Lynch tells Taste of Country that he wrote “Country Star” from his new album Tullahoma, with a view of Seymour. The song, written with Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, was conceived when he wanted to buy his first house and property in rural Tennessee. So he imagined that he and his girl would spend a country night.

“That hasn’t happened in real life,” says Lynch. “But I am working on it.”

See pictures by Dustin Lynch and girlfriend Kellie Seymour:

