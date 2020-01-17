Dustin Lynch brings it back home for 'Tullahoma'

advertisement

When Dustin Lynch first started working on his fourth studio album, Tullahoma, on Friday (January 17), he had no idea it would be a moment of a full circle.

“The inspiration for this album came from the idea that my producer Zach (Crowell) and I had to write and record all our songs around this fictional character called” The Small-Town Boy, “Lynch tells The Boot. “I know who this guy is: it’s a combination of my good friends and cousins ​​with whom I hang out. I know where he lives, what kind of truck he drives and I know what kind of girl he is dating.”

By creating a character that was partly born of his own experiences, Lynch discovered that he was building a collection of songs that could have been the soundtrack of his own childhood. “Every song we wrote and took to the studio was filtered through that lens,” he says. “I realized pretty quickly that it all pointed home.”

The place that Lynch still calls home is Tullahoma, Tenn., A picturesque city just over an hour south of Nashville. The 34-year-old country singer is at an age at which he can look back on his youth with a new perspective while still retaining the magic of those sweet but fleeting moments.

“Many of my songs come from the 17-, 18-year-old me, and where I was and what I was doing then. I still get from those places, those objects and those emotions,” Lynch notes. “We are not going to write an album about my home town, but it landed in Tullahoma because of that filter.”

The creative catalyst of Tullahoma was the fiery break up of the small town “Momma’s House”, which kicked off the record with 11 songs. Lynch says that once he picked it up, the job unexpectedly caused a chain reaction.

“We knew that number was special,” he explains. “There was a bit of traffic in the city, and that doesn’t happen very often.”

Chatter about the song and what Lynch had in mind for his new album quickly found his way to the Nashville writers’ rooms. Lynch and Crowell began to build on that buzz, compiling songs from some of Music City’s greatest songwriters, including Rhett Akins, Matt Ramsey from Old Dominion, Brian Kelley from Florida Georgia Line, the late bus bee, Dallas Davidson and more. Although the subject is personal to Lynch, he wanted the process to be as collaborative as possible.

“My good co-writing friends knew what we were trying to do,” says Lynch. “This time I had a lot of success finding songs on this album because I knew exactly what I was pointing at.”

The album also contains the striking track “Thinking ‘Bout You”, a nice collaboration with friend and former tourmate Lauren Alaina. Lynch says the decision to take her on board for a duet was a natural one.

“She came out every night to sing” Love Me or Leave Me Alone “(originally a duet with Karen Bigchild, a member of Little Big Town), and that song was ruined by her,” he jokes. “We can’t play it anymore, because me and the band are used to making her voice heard, and if it’s not there, it’s just not the same. It’s funny, because she ruined the song for us, but it was there that I realized we had a great chemistry. “

With Tullahoma, Lynch takes his characteristic sound that fans have connected to and pushes it further. Together with his hit singles’ Ridin ‘Roads’ and’ Good Girl ‘, he provides listeners with nostalgic snapshots of love, growth and dreams of small towns. From the sexy “Workin ‘on You” to the national anthem “Dirt Road”, Lynch unloads an arsenal of irresistible, radio-ready hooks that still feel authentic. The native of Tennessee says that at the end of the day, he just hopes fans will find their own stories intertwined with the lyrics of Tullahoma every time they listen.

“I think they’re going to see a sense of confidence, and this underlying theme of who I am as a man, because every song refers to what made me”, says Lynch. “I think everyone has a place that has made them who they are. I hope this record lets people look back on it, remember that, and remember those people who are forever part of their lives.”

