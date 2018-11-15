advertisement

“People started running,” Rich Scherr, who was in the audience, told the Washington Post. “The next thing I expected was shots, frankly.”

The incident happened just a few weeks after eleven people were shot dead in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in the deadliest attack on Jews in US history. The alleged gunman Robert Bowers is accused of wanting to “kill Jews” in the synagogue.

On Wednesday, Scherr posted a video online in which people are standing in the Baltimore Theater and shouting: “Out!” After the greeting, he said: “Many people have made their way to the exits.”

“I think everything has happened recently that has frightened people,” said Scherr, referring to the massacre at the synagogue last month and the mass shootings that took place in a bar in Southern California on November 7. “People said their hearts beat very fast, and there was a lot.” What’s wrong with this world? “-Comments.”

“Fiddler on the Roof” takes place in a Russian village at the beginning of the 20th century and follows a Jewish milkman named Tevye who sees his children growing up and entering a world of anti-Semitism.

According to the authorities, an investigation found that 58-year-old Anthony M. Derlunas saw the show with his girlfriend when he got up and started screaming.

The executives answered a call at 9:46 p.m. about a disorderly person, and when they approached Derlunas, he told them “he had been drinking heavily all night,” according to an incident report. The report said Derlunas’ girlfriend told the authorities that he usually takes medication but did not do it on Wednesday night.

During an interview with the police, Derlunas said that the final scene of the first act “reminded him of his hatred of Donald Trump, who made him stand up, and shouted” Hail Hitler, Hail Trump, “according to the incident report. He added that” everyone around him got angry and he didn’t realize that there were so many Trump supporters, “the report said.

Authorities said Derlunas was banned from the theater and removed from the building without incident.

Derlunas could not be found for comment immediately.

Spectator Samit Verma, who said he was watching the musical with his wife, told The Post that he had heard a man scream in the audience and then saw a “chaotic scene” in the crowd.

In an email, he said he couldn’t say what the man was saying at first, but “as more people left the main theater, I could clearly see him saying a Hitler salute and shouting ‘Heil Hitler’. “

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. rose by 57 percent in 2017. The group’s annual report, released in February, included examples of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism, and assault in 2017 in 1986 – the largest increase in a year and the second highest number since data collection began in the 1970s, the Post reported.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said the new FBI report “provides further evidence that more needs to be done to address the divided climate of hatred in America. It starts with leaders from all walks of life and from all walks of life emphatically condemning anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate whenever this happens. “

After the “Fiddler on the Roof” incident, the Hippodrome Theater said that such behavior was “not tolerated”.

“We apologize to the patrons who were affected by this unfortunate incident,” the statement said. “Our venue has a proud tradition of sharing experiences from all walks of life in the heart of this wonderfully diverse city, and we intend to continue that tradition to bring people together without separating them.”

