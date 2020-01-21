Dunwich Horror Remake continues to be colored out of Space Director's Lovecraft universe

advertisement

Richard Stanley (Hardware) hasn’t made a film in two decades, but eventually returns with Color Out of Space. The film with Nicolas Cage serves as an adaptation of the beloved H.P. Lovecraft story. However, Stanley has no intention of taking another 20-year hiatus behind the camera since the filmmaker has announced that he is planning two more Lovecraft adjustments, including one The Dunwich horror, In addition, these films will all be connected and essentially create a Lovecraft cinema universe.

Color Out of Space will finally hit theaters this weekend after the festival rounds took place last year. In a recent interview, Richard Stanley was asked about his future plans. As it turns out, SpectreVision, with whom he worked on his latest film, gave him the go-ahead for two more Lovecraft adaptations. Here’s what Richard Stanley had to say about it.

“I am pleased to say that SpectreVision has basically lit two more Lovecraft adjustments in green, and I am currently preparing my new adjustment from ‘The Dunwich horror, It will be located in the same milieu as Color Out of Space, in a disaster-stricken region in Arkham County in the near future. Hopefully we can get this on camera this winter. “

Without revealing any spoilers, a character that appears in Color Out of Space also appears in The Dunwich horror to provide some connective tissue. One of the keys is that Lovecraft’s work is in the public domain, so there are no real problems or additional costs associated with adjusting his work. Richard Stanley explained a little bit about his plans for his next project.

“The mission is the same: to try to live up to the original story while at the same time opening up the universe further. With Dunwich Horror, we’ll be on campus and returning to Miskatonic University for the first time since Re-Animator. We will also deal with the Necronomicon, the black book at the heart of the myth. I’m really looking forward to getting my hands on it. “

The Dunwich horror was originally published in 1929 and is about a boy who had an unstable mother and whose father remains a mystery. It ages quickly and reaches adulthood within a decade. Together with his grandfather, this boy houses a strange animal in his farmhouse that eventually grows too large and comes loose. Chaos arises. The story is considered a core story within the larger Cthulhu myth.

The story has been adjusted a few times in the past. A film directed by Daniel Haller was released in 1970, while a film made for television was released in 2009. Both adjustments took the liberty with the source material. There’s no word on who could be starring in Richard Stanley’s version, but the hope is that they’ll start filming later this year. We will keep you posted as more details are announced. This message comes to us on Rue Morgue.

