Dunkin

Dunkin will invest $ 60 million in new coffee machines in 2020

Customers who buy the herbal Beyond Sausage sandwich from Dunkin spend almost twice the average price, according to the coffee retailer.

The Beyond Meat Inc.

BYND, + 4.07%

Article was added to Dunkin ‘Brand Group Inc.

DNKN, + 0.57%

Nationwide locations in November. Dunkin ’said the start was successful and has been“ sustained ”since then.

“(The Beyond Sausage Sandwich) went well with cold brew and espresso drinks at a top price of $ 9,” said Dunkin CEO David Hoffman, according to the FactSet transcript.

The average Dunkin ticket is $ 5, according to MarketWatch.

The average plant-based customer is younger, female and on the coast, added Hoffman.

Only a G like me could come up with the new Beyond D-O-Double-G. Get it @Dunkindonuts by January 19th 👊🏾 @BeyondMeat #ad pic.twitter.com/d5UrOGkT2Y

– Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 16, 2020

Despite this information, BTIG analysts were unwilling to declare Beyond Sausage a winner for Dunkin.

“We believe that it will be a few more quarters before investors can assess the continued attractiveness of this article,” BTIG wrote in a note.

Dunkin wants to further expand its coffee game with new espresso machines that have been installed at more than 9,000 locations. And the company announced that it would invest $ 60 million in 2020 to install “state-of-the-art, high-volume brewing equipment” at locations in the United States. The new machines will help the company expand its range of filter coffee blends, increase efficiency and reduce waste.

The move is part of the “NextGen” program, which also includes store remodels.

“While the growth of Dunkin’s digital ecosystem with over 13 million DD Perks members and the success of the espresso platform, which grew 40 percent this quarter, encouraged us, we remain concerned about the continuing negative traffic trends,” said BTIG.

Dunkin ’said traffic was negative for the fourth quarter and year.

Analysts led by Peter Saleh said that capital spending would hamper the targeted growth in operating income. And competition with Starbucks Corp.

SBUX + 0.31%

Wendy’s Corp.

WEN + 0.18%

which will launch a breakfast menu on March 6th and McDonald’s Corp.

MCD, -0.59%

will make traffic growth more difficult.

BTIG rates Dunkin as equity-neutral.

“We believe device upgrades, technology, menu simplification, and conversions have repositioned Dunkin to keep up,” said KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts led by Eric Gonzalez. “However, Dunkin stock remains one of the most expensive in its peer group and we see limited benefits.”

Dunkin shares closed Thursday at $ 75.03. Shares declined nearly 4% over the week, though they rose 12.4% last year. The S&P 500 index

SPX, -0.54%

has risen by 23.3% in the past 12 months.

Dunkin posted fourth-quarter earnings and sales that exceeded expectations. The company also announced a new share buyback and a dividend increase.

However, the company expects low to mid single-digit revenue growth in 2020, earnings per share between $ 2.96 and $ 3.05, and adjusted earnings per share between $ 3.16 and $ 3.21. The FactSet consensus anticipates sales of $ 1.41 billion, an increase of 3.2%, and earnings per share of $ 3.22.

KeyBanc rates Dunkin’s stock weight.

Wedbush is optimistic that Dunkin will cope with Wendy’s breakfast rollout.

“We expect the impact to be relatively manageable and temporary as the ongoing sales initiatives serve as a tailwind for sales growth in the same business,” said the analysts.

Analysts rate Dunkin stock as above-average with a price target of $ 88 after $ 90.