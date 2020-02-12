Dunkin Donuts will open a brand new location in The Villages later this year.

A late summer opening is planned for the new Dunkin Donuts location on Colony Plaza.

Work is currently underway at Dunkin Donuts’ new location in The Villages.

The newest location will open in the building under construction between Bob Evans Restaurant and PDQ Restaurant at County Road 466A at The Villages. The new Dunkin Donuts will include a full service transit window.

There are already Dunkin Donuts locations in The Villages at Spanish Springs Town Square, Southern Trace Plaza and Brownwood Paddock Square.

That’s more than 11,300 Dunkin restaurants worldwide – that’s over 8,500 restaurants in 41 states in the United States and more than 3,200 international restaurants in 36 countries.