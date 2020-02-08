Dundalk may not start defending his championship title against Derry City until next week, but midfielder Jordan Flores insists that he doesn’t see tomorrow’s presidential cup game against Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park as a preliminary event.

“It is a highly competitive game and it is a good game for us,” he said. “There is a trophy coming up and we want to start the season in the right way.

“We want to win everything and Sunday is the beginning. We want to challenge everyone.

“We won four of them last year and now we want to win the five and do well in Europe.

“It all starts on Sunday. Shamrock Rovers are a good team, they put us under pressure last year and we know they will be there again.

“It will be difficult, but we hope that we can win and start the season properly.”

Rovers and Irish midfielder Jack Byrne, who will only have a quick preview tomorrow, will not read too much about the outcome of the game as he is certain that “mind games” will play their part in the season opener.

When asked whether Rovers could use the game to make a statement about the coming season, he referred to the Hoops’ cup win over the league champions in November.

“We made a statement last year,” he said. “The Presidential Cup is what it is, but it’s still a preseason game on paper.

Of course we want to win and of course we want to go upstairs and do our best, but will someone overcome the pain barrier against Dundalk if they are struggling with a knock from the previous season?

“Or do you want to rest and play against Bohs (in the opening game of Rovers next Saturday)?

“Of course you want to win every game you play in, but everyone knows how important the Bohs game is and how important it is to win the league for a good start.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Dundalk plays two in the front and then we play them six weeks later and they have one in the front, or they play three in the back and the next time they play two in the back.

“This is about games. Let’s not kid ourselves.”

Dundalk has contested the last five Presidential Cups, four of which against Cork City. It is the third time that the Lilywhites are playing the final.

Tomorrow’s game is a repeat of last year’s FAI Cup final, in which the hoops won the title on penalties against Dundalk in Aviva for the first time in 32 years. This win gives the Dublin club the chance to play in the Presidential Cup for the first time.

The start in Oriel Park is at 3 p.m.