SAN MARCOS, California – A driver is suspected of DUI after crashing through the fence of a high school in North County and getting stuck on two electrical transformers.

The crash occurred at 2 a.m. on Friday in front of San Marcos High School at the intersection of Rancho Santa Fe Road and San Marcos Boulevard, the San Diego County Sheriff Department said. The driver plowed through the wrought-iron fence and landed the rear wheel of the car on top of the transformers, with the front of the car pointing down to a long bank.

Firefighters had to support the vehicle to make sure it didn’t fall down the hill and pull the man out of the wreckage once the car was stable. He was put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

The man is later arrested on suspicion of intoxication, sheriff officials said.

