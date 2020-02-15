In her nine years as a member of the royal family, she has become known as a solid pair of hands who quietly do their job and happiest get out of the spotlight.

But the Duchess of Cambridge gives unprecedented insight into her personal life as she speaks intensely for the first time about her childhood, pregnancies and life as a mother.

The Duchess, mother of three, gave a groundbreaking interview to “Happy Mum, Happy Baby”, a popular podcast by Giovanna Fletcher in the UK.

In it, she will talk like never before about her personal experience as a first-time mother and the challenges she shares with women across the UK.

The interview is intended to underline her nationwide survey of developments in the early years and discuss how she tried to recreate her own happy childhood for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“When I take the experiences from my own childhood, coupled with what I now know and what I learned from the experts in the early years, I think there are some things that really stand out for me,” she said ,

“One is (the) quality of relationships. So, those moments that you spend with people around you. I remember that from my own childhood.

WPA POOL

Princess Charlotte, her father, the Duke of Cambridge, and her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, arrive at their first day of school in Thomas’ Battersea in London.

“I had an amazing grandma who spent a lot of time with us, played with us, made handicrafts and went to the greenhouse to work in the garden and cook with us, and I try to incorporate many of the experiences she has had at the time in the experiences I am giving my children now.

“There are also environments in which you spend time: a happy home, a safe environment.

“As kids, we spent a lot of time outside, and that’s something I’m really passionate about.

“I think it’s great for physical and mental wellbeing and to lay the (developmental) foundation.

ANDREW MILLIGAN / INCLUDED

The British Kate Duchess from Cambridge gave an unprecedented insight into her personal life.

“It’s a great environment to spend time building these quality relationships without distracting from the distractions of ‘I have to cook’ and ‘I have to do that’.

“And it’s actually that simple.”

In the full interview, she will speak openly about her pregnancies – which are known to have had severe morning sickness – about births and early parenting.

The Duchess previously indicated that she felt overwhelmed as a new mother with Prince George when they lived in Anglesey. She said, “It is lonely at times and you feel pretty isolated, but in fact so many other mothers do exactly what you go through.”

handout

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are proud parents.

In the podcast, she will expand her short speeches and spontaneous comments on child development.

In 2017, she admitted, “Some of these fears are about the pressure to be a perfect parent? We pretend that we all get along perfectly and love every minute of it. It is right to talk about motherhood as a wonderful thing , but so do we. ” have to talk about his burdens. “

Her own experience, work with her patrons and the founding of Heads Together led her to start the survey for the first few years, which should find the key to creating a happy, healthy next generation.

When asked about the study, the Duchess said: “I think if you look at who is caring for children in the most important phase from pregnancy to the age of five, you know that parents and carers are just right. The centerpiece of it, and families are the focus, and although I have spoken to scientists and service providers, it is so important to listen to families.

“What are you aiming for? What are your challenges? What we do with the survey is people’s question: What is important for them when they raise their children today.

“It will take a long time – I am talking about a generation change – but hopefully this is the first small step: to start a conversation about the importance of early childhood development.

“It’s not just about happy, healthy children. This is for lifelong consequences and results.”

Fletcher, who has three young sons, said she was amazed at the Duchess’ openness and agreed to be interviewed after five years of emailing requests to the Kensington Palace office.

“I’ve never heard her speak so frankly,” she said. “I always thought: I can’t believe this is going to happen.” Fletcher added, “It doesn’t matter who you are, what you have, or where you come from. We all try to do our best with our children, while we constantly doubt our decisions and wonder if we get it completely wrong . ” Speaking helps to unite us all. “

The podcast, which is approximately 40 minutes long, was recorded during a visit to the LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery in South London after the Duchess and Fletcher met in Birmingham earlier this year to start “five big questions” , Survey.

The podcast will be available starting Sunday, 5 a.m. (New Zealand local time). The online survey can be found at: www.5bigquestions.org.uk.