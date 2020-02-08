Monaghan

1-15

–

1-15

Dublin

All Dublin fans who wondered if their five All-Ireland winning heroes in a row would reach for the new manager Dessie Farrell got their answer when the hosts at Croke Park saved a remarkable tie in the Allianz Football League.

With nine points behind and a remaining time of 10 minutes, it looked as if Dublin would take a third loss in a row against the Bogey team Monaghan.

But in a fight that gave the new boss Farrell a real lifeblood at the beginning of his term, Monaghan won 1-7 to 0-1 from then and won the draw.

Full-back David Byrne became an unlikely hero when he lost a point on the left at Hill 16 End in the 80th minute to equalize.

Monaghan conceded a goal after only 43 seconds. It was the only time in the entire game that Dublin was on a par with Seamus McEnaney.

Monaghan led 1-14 to 0: 8 after an hour, but Dublin’s Kevin McManamon, Sean Bugler and Colm Basquel had a big impact and scored 1: 4 between them.

McManamon’s 70th-minute goal was the crucial point that triggered the comeback and gave Dublin the belief that they could save a result.

Bugler spun the ball for veteran McManamon to score another goal for Dublin, and the provider then turned two points to the poacher before Byrne fought death for that leveler.

It was tough for Monaghan, who felt he was standing on the edge of a milestone to assert himself under the new boss ‘Banty’ McEnaney.

McManus scored 1-4 for them, while goalkeeper Rory Beggan and midfielder Niall Kearns all had strong games.

This goal gave them the best possible start in the first minute when McManus lunged for a long diagonal ball from Ryan McAnespie, took off from Michael Fitzsimons and put a low shot into the net.

Monaghan then converted seven points without an answer between the fifth and 22nd minute and led 1-7 to 0-1. While they were 10 points ahead on one stage, they kept a nine-point advantage at half-time.

(© INPHO / Laszlo Geczo)

Dublin used Darren Hughes’ sin to score three points at the start of the second half without responding to the 14 men.

But a number of McManus and Beggan points, including a Beggan monster that was free from strong wind and rain from 65 meters away, populated the Farney, and that nine point gap was still there an hour before the end.

However, Monaghan couldn’t commit to duel wins, and after beating Tyrone in round 2, there was a draw that few saw when Dublin showed his fighting instincts again.

Monaghan scorers: C McManus (1-4, 2 liberated, 1 marker); R Beggan (0-3, 2 exempt, 1 45); M Bannigan and R McAnespie (1 point each) (0-2); D Ward, N Kearns, C McCarthy and C Boyle (0-1 each).

Dublin scorers: D Rock (0-6, 4 exempt); K McManamon (1-0); S bugler (0-3); D. O’Brien, C. Kilkenny, J. McCarthy, N. Scully, C. Basquel and D. Byrne (0: 1 each)

Monaghan: R Beggan; D Wylie, C Boyle, K Duffy; R. Wylie, R. McAnespie, K. O’Connell; D Hughes, N Kearns; D Ward, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; D Malone, K Hughes, C McManus.

Subs: A Mulligan for Bannigan (48), S Carey for K Hughes (60), C McGuinness for McCarthy (65), P Keenan for Ward (73), Hughes for Kearns (73).

Dublin: E. Comerford; M. Fitzsimons, D. Byrne, L. Flatman; J McCarthy, J Small, E. Murchan; B. Fenton, B. Howard; N Scully, C Kilkenny, D O’Brien; D Mullin, P Andrews, D Rock.

Subs: A Byrne for Andrews (12), P Mannion for Mullin (h / t), S Bugler for Flatman (41), C Basquel for O’Brien (52), K McManamon for Byrne (59).

Referee: C Branagan (below).