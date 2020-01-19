Dublin Airport celebrates 80 years with reflection and expansion

advertisement

Today it is 80 years ago that Dublin Airport opened its doors.

The airport now welcomed more than 30 million passengers a year and started in 1940 with only one or two flights a week.

To mark today’s birthday, Dublin Airport has musical entertainment all morning and afternoon.

The airport has hosted many dignitaries and special homecomings in history. It has welcomed seven US presidents, two popes, the return of many Irish Olympic medal winners, a large number of Eurovision winners, the Irish soccer team returning from world cups and European championships, and the Irish rugby team with the Grand Slam trophy.

Reflecting on the history of Dublin Airport, director Vincent Harrison has come a long way in those 80 years.

Dublin Airport in 1948

“From one flight twice a week to one destination in 1940 to 700 flights a day, with direct services to more than 190 destinations in 42 countries, Dublin Airport is a thriving hub of economic activity, a major employer and treasury employee, ” he said.

“Although the scale of Dublin Airport has changed dramatically in the last 80 years, the core of what the airport is doing has remained exactly the same during that period.

Dublin Airport connects Ireland with the world and we bring people together; for business, for pleasure, in times of sadness and in times of joy.

The Dublin short-distance network is also being expanded, with 11 new summer services to destinations in Italy, France, Sardinia, Israel, Cairo and others also announced a daily long-distance service to San Francisco.

