Dubai's Global Village receives more visitors than the world's 4th best attraction - News

Global Village in Dubai is comparable to the world’s best entertainment destinations when it comes to average daily visitor numbers, worldwide data have been revealed. The multicultural festival park receives an average of 42,000 visitors every day.

Compare that with the average for the top four attractions in the world: Disney’s Magic Kingdom Orlando (57,000); Disneyland Anaheim (51,000); Tokyo Disneyland (49,000) and Tokyo DisneySea (40,000) (data source: Global Attractions Attendance Report – 2018 by Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM).

Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said: “The prestige and proud legacy of Dubai as a destination for extraordinary experiences is constantly expanding. That is why Global Village is proud to be an important part of the emirate’s transformation into a global renowned tourism icon Our contribution and dedication to the Dubai Tourism Strategy and the economic vision is clearly visible in the huge number of guests who have experienced the unforgettable world we present at Global Village, celebrating more than 90 million guests since Global Village was founded in 1997, this motivates us to constantly improve and transform our facilities, activities and activities to attract millions more. “

The official said that 3.5 million visitors so far this season have scored a 9.1 / 10 score on their guests’ happiness index.

The best has yet to come

As the nation enters a new decade and embraces the 2020 theme – Towards the next 50 – Global Village is also looking forward to a new beginning.

“We are proud of our achievements, but if you think we will stop there, I can tell you that we have not even started yet. Season 25, our silver anniversary, is the perfect time for a new start and we will again Raise the bar to ensure that we continue to earn our place at the world’s leading entertainment destinations. We look forward to welcoming millions more residents and tourists, families and friends to experience this home-grown phenomenon. “

