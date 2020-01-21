Dubai welcomes record 16.73 million tourists in 2019 - News

advertisement

The tourism sector contributed 11.5 percent to the emirate’s GDP.



Dubai received a record of 16.73 million overnight visitors in 2019 – an all-time record, growing by 5.1 percent and surpassing the growth forecast of the United Nations World Tourism Organization by more than one percent, according to official data on Tuesday .

The six most important markets of Dubai – India, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Oman, China and Russia – attracted more than seven million visitors in 2019, with 9 of the 10 best countries each visiting half a million for the first time. The number of visitors from India reached two million, 1.6 million from Saudi Arabia, 1.2 million from the UK and more than 1 million from Oman.

Ready to break the one million mark in 2020, China’s fifth-place location records 989,000 visitors to Dubai in 2019 with annual growth of 15.5 percent.

“While the global economy is still moving, we clearly see an exciting opportunity to further increase Dubai’s dominance in the tourism sector by 2020 and to pioneer the next decade for global travel, with unique and transformative tourism experiences created and driven by our strong appetite for radical innovation and collaboration with stakeholders, “said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Tourism.

The City Report of the World Travel & Tourism Council 2019 placed Dubai as the third largest city in capturing direct international tourist spending with a total of $ 27.9 billion.

According to Dubai Tourism, Russia took sixth place with 728,000 visitors, a growth of 7.4 percent. The US follows immediately with a 2 percent increase to land at 667,000 visitors, while Germany takes eighth place with 560,000 visitors. Pakistan closes the top 10 and also crosses the half a million mark with a strong 501,000 visitors, while the Philippines again impress with a dramatic increase of 23.2 percent.

