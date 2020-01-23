Dubai traffic fine discount scheme can be extended: Police - News

advertisement

Police to renew traffic discount initiative if the results of the recent scheme are positive.



The Dubai Police can extend the discount scheme for traffic fines by one year if the end results are encouraging.

This was announced by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Chief of Police of Dubai, at an open meeting organized by the armed forces.

Major Gen. Al Marri announced that it was the results of the existing scheme rolled out in February last year, will be announced next month. If the results are positive, the scheme can be extended.

The commander-in-chief added that the Ministry of the Interior can also implement the initiative in other emirates.

On 7 February, the Dubai Police launched the first of its kind, according to which motorists who did not commit offenses for three months could get a 25 percent discount on their fines. For six years, violations are not entitled to a 50 percent discount. Continue to drive well for nine months and you can get a 75 percent discount and a 100 percent discount if you don’t commit a violation in a year.

