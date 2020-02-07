The 78-year-old is not covered by health insurance either.



An elderly British woman who wanted to spend Christmas in Dubai with her daughter and son is now fighting for her life in a hospital where she was hospitalized for pneumonia after a collapse just six days after her arrival.

78-year-old Margo is not covered by health insurance. Her husband Tom Ashurst was also hospitalized, but was released after two weeks. Margo Ashurst and her husband Tom Ashurst traveled from Newcastle to Dubai in early December 2019. Within a few days of their arrival, both were hospitalized with pneumonia.

Her daughter Lydia Ashurst, 57, is struggling emotionally and financially when the hospital bill has reached nearly 400,000 Dh.

Lydia said how it all started: “After many years, we four – my parents, my brother and I – met for Christmas. My brother from Great Britain gave my parents tickets to Dubai so that we could all meet and celebrate. Because my parents and my brother living in the UK, insurance coverage applies to the UK and it was very difficult for me to find out about insurance coverage here. “

Margo was the first to be admitted. She collapsed in the bathroom just before going to bed and the family, unsure of what was going on, called 911. Only then did they discover that none of their parents had health insurance for their trip.

Margo was admitted to a private hospital because it was the closest to her location. Tom also fell ill two days later and was admitted to a government hospital because of her financial situation.

Lydia, who moved to the UAE in 2010, said: “I work at a school in the administrative department and I don’t have a large salary. My brother currently has no job. Because I was cheated on by my former husband, emagazine.credit-suisse. English:. German: emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…1007 & lang = DE Those who took everything we had and ran away are under great financial pressure to pay debts. Father was released and my brother brought him back to the UK. “

Tom spent 14 days in the hospital and Lydia and her brother had to shell out 25,000 Dh.

Unfortunately, Margo suffered from further complications in medical care and had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

“Her lungs are not responding to treatment. I just hope that she is a little bit better so that I can send her back to the UK where her medical expenses will be covered. However, I will also be told a minimum of Dh 50,000 don’t know how to do it, it’s hard to see my mother in so much pain, and what should be the trip of a lifetime has become a nightmare for all of us. “

Margo’s medical bill increased to Dh 400,000 without anyone being able to pay for it. “With my limited salary, I have absolutely no way of paying the medical costs. We pray and hope that my mother will gain strength and fight her way out of this terrible situation.”

Lydia advised people planning to bring their relatives to the UAE and said, “I urge everyone to ensure that everyone they bring, especially the elderly, is covered by medical care. We never know when the unexpected will occur In most cases, it’s not expensive. It’s important to review medical scores, which are far more important than covering lost baggage or delayed flights. “

Some previous incidents were covered

Suchitra Pratap, 61-year-old mother of Navdeep Pratap, fell into a coma after an accident at Discovery Gardens on February 6 last year.

The retired teacher had severe internal bleeding and was ventilated after surgery. Unfortunately, Navdeep had not taken out insurance for his mother, so the hospital bill rose to Dh 180,000 after a 35 percent discount.

In January last year RN, an Indian woman working in the United Arab Emirates, took her parents on a trip to Dubai.

RN’s father, a diabetic patient, suffered a stroke due to blood pressure and was hospitalized. RN, an employee of a life insurance company, suffered from the burden of not taking out travel insurance because her hospital bills were over Dh 130,000.

Anubhav Khanna’s father, Surendra Nath Khanna, was hospitalized in Dubai on March 15 last year, the next morning after his arrival from India, for acute shortness of breath. Since he did not take out health insurance for his father, Anubhav Khanna had to borrow from his family, friends and office to pay the hospital bill, which went beyond Dh 40,000.