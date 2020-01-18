Dubai today calls the best, worst service centers - News

advertisement

Three best and worst government service centers (customer happiness) are announced.



After the federal government service centers, Dubai is ready to list its worst and best service centers.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, went to social media on Sunday to announce that according to the guidelines of his highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and Dubai ruler, the three best and worst government service centers (customer happiness) are announced at the start of each year.

The first lists will be announced on January 18, 2020.

He added that they are committed to full transparency when announcing these results.

“We expect customer happiness to be treated as a priority because the goal is to serve and satisfy every customer of government services in the emirate.”

“I will personally follow the will of Dubai to improve the quality of services. I expect that many teams will achieve unprecedented success. All entities must realize that we are all working under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed, who only recognizes excellence and number 1, “he concluded.

