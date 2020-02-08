The number of trademark files registered for protection in Dubai rose by 34 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year. This reflects the remarkable progress that the Dubai economy has made in protecting intellectual property and increasing the competitiveness of companies in the Emirate.

In 2019, commercial agencies accounted for 127 percent as brand owners and commercial agencies around the world continued to respond enthusiastically to the intellectual property initiative, Dubai Economy said on Sunday. Brand files registered with Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection in 2019 reached 5,157 and 50 trade agency files were also registered, in 2018 there were 3,844 and 22, respectively.

While U.S. brands were leading the brand files registered in 2019 – 1,585 files, or 31 percent of the total -, the UAE ranked second with 818 files (16 percent), while German brands increased seven percent to 373 files. France, Great Britain, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, the British Virgin Islands, India, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Canada were also among the 15 most important source countries for files registered in 2019.

The increasing number of registered brands and agencies shows how important Dubai Economy is not only to attract the best and highest quality brands from around the world, but also to ensure multi-channel protection of intellectual property, said Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP ,

“The 34 percent increase in trademark files also shows that brand owners recognize the importance of the retail sector and purchasing power in Dubai, as well as the healthy competition between them and their trust in the Dubai economy to protect their rights,” said Lootah.

The Department of Intellectual Property in Dubai Economy received 298 trademark infringement complaints in 2019, a slight 1 percent increase over 2018. Contract agency infringement proceedings decreased from 17 percent to 42 percent 35 between 2018 and 2019.

According to the Dubai Economy, U.S. brands were involved in 58 trademark infringement complaints in 2019, while Emirati and French brands were involved in 43 cases. Brands from Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Japan and Spain were also involved, and the remaining complaints concerned 24 different countries.

With 35 cases, perfumes were the leading product group that was involved in the complaints. Cosmetics with 32 cases, personal care products with 30 cases as well as jewelry, clothing, telephones and accessories with 28 cases each, bags and leather products with 14 cases, motors and machines with 11 cases and glasses with 10 cases came next in this order. Other issues included energy drinks, educational services, lamps and electrical appliances, cleaning tools and powders, oils and fats, building materials, pharmaceuticals, cans and casings, tobacco and smoking accessories, inks and electronic devices.

“We strive to position Dubai as a sustainable city and a gateway to competitive local and global business. We also want to create an attractive environment for local and foreign investment, and build confidence among businesses and consumers,” said Dr. Lootah.

