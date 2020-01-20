Dubai Ruler's corporate-style governance keeps weak business under control - News

advertisement

600 federal government service centers were evaluated last year to assess the best and worst.



In April last year, when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Dubai ruler, shared a long-line photo at a branch of the Emirates Post Office – publicly reproving the government agency for his poor service – it has permanently changed the way government services are offered in Dubai.

advertisement

Five months later, he declared the five best and worst federal government service centers that herald a sea of ​​change.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, followed in his father’s footsteps and unveiled the rankings of Dubai government departments on Saturday when he announced the Customer Happiness and Mystery Shopper Index. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority was first ranked with a score of 90.1 percent. The Roads and Transport Authority (89.3 percent) came in second, followed by the Dubai Health Authority (88.6%). The worst performing entities in the Index were the Dubai Land Department (79.6 percent) and the Dubai Public Ministry (77.8 percent).

Experts and residents have praised the two leaders for their transparent approach to governance.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com

advertisement