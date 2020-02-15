The force is actively working to equip their patrols with the latest technology to secure the emirate.



This will officially be the first 5G-capable patrol in the MENA region.

The Dubai police, in collaboration with Etisalat, have officially launched the first 5G-enabled smart patrol in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Smart Patrol is equipped with AI technology and high-tech cameras that are directly connected to the control and command room via a 5G network.

Brigadier Khaled Nasser Al-Razooqi said the squad is actively working to equip their patrols with the latest technology to secure the emirate.

“The implementation of 5G-enabled services is one of the many steps the Dubai police have taken to achieve this.”

“The 5G-enabled patrol aims to reduce response times, speed data transmission in the security sector, connect the highest-resolution patrol cameras to the command and control room, and use facial recognition technology,” said Abdulla Ibrahim Al Ahmed, senior vice president for the sale of government institutions to Etisalat.

