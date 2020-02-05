Advertisement

The Dubai police have started to implement their sports and cultural initiative at all stations.



By the end of the year, every police station and detention center in Dubai will have a sports center for inmates, the emirate police said.

The program follows the success of a six-month pilot project led by Brigadier Yousef Al Adidi, director of the Al Qusais police station.

In a first initiative of this kind, the team opened a sports center at the police station, where inmates could practice different sports as a team or as individuals.

The facility also has individual fitness equipment, a treadmill, and a track where you can exercise, run, or take walks.

The results of the study were encouraging: studies showed a significant improvement in occupant attitudes. They were healthier and happier, and visits to the doctors had practically stopped.

Playing sports and playing sports had encouraged solidarity, cooperation and tolerance among the inmates and helped them develop their personal and social skills. “When we compared the behavior of the inmates before and after the process, there was a big difference,” said Brig Al Adidi, who also heads the sports and culture initiative.

“We saw the benefits that not only affect the physical health of the occupants, but also their mental well-being. They were much happier and showed a much better bond and teamwork.”

Notable changes

Brig Al Adidi said there had been cases of aggressive behavior prior to the initiative.

“Nothing big, just small incidents. But after you took part in this initiative, your behavior changed completely. You became calm and friendly,” he said.

“In fact, there were two inmates who had a violent verbal exchange every other day. But after playing soccer together, they usually became really good friends, and after that we never had any problems with them.”

There were no incidents of aggression during the course of the sports initiative, the officer added.

“Depression and pessimism have also decreased significantly. Overall, the mood has improved significantly and developed positively.”

Bring forward

The emirate’s prisons have had sports facilities for a long time, but this is the first time that such an initiative has been launched for detention centers and police stations, said Brig Al Adidi.

With the approval of Maj. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, and in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the team has now started to offer sport to all other detainees.

“The initiative has already been implemented in three police stations and in the Al Barsha Police Station detention center.”

>> IN THE SPORTS CENTER

1-high quality artificial grass for playing and jogging

2 Quality Stations

3-treadmill

4-tailor-made devices that are designed so that they cannot be used to harm people (e.g. no dumbbells)

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

>> Positive results

1 – No incidents of aggression

2 occupants are calmer, friendlier to each other

3-luck increased

4-Less inquiries to the doctor

5 levels of depression dropped

6 inmates started enjoying time together

