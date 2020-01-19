Dubai Police reports no robberies on jewelry stores in 2019 - News

advertisement

Performance attributed to Dubai Police efforts and use of smart technologies to monitor stores.



No robberies were reported in gold and jewelery stores in Dubai in 2019, Dubai Police announced on Saturday.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Criminal Investigation Department at the Dubai Police, attributed this achievement to Dubai’s police efforts and the use of smart technologies to monitor stores since 2018.

“In the past year, we have set a time limit for 321 corporate licenses to implement the new security conditions in a step to reach zero percent on the index for theft,” Al-Jallaf added.

Brig. Al-Jallaf said that Dubai Police pays excellent attention to the Gold Souq and jewelers, given the important role they play in the economy and tourist markets in the emirate. The Dubai police would like to adopt strict security measures that ensure the implementation of security procedures according to international standards and the latest technologies supported by artificial intelligence systems, he noted.

