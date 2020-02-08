The UAE SWAT Challenge 2020 will be fiercely contested by 54 teams from 30 countries



The Dubai police have confirmed that the armed forces are ready to host the second edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2020 in the training city of Al Ruwayyah on Sunday.

Under the patronage of Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and interior minister, the UAE SWAT Challenge 2020 will be hosted by 54 teams from 30 countries competing against each other in various scenarios such as rescuing hostages or injured officers, taking the tower challenge and overcome obstacle runs.

Tactical units from around the world jump through training exercises in Al Ruwayyah Training City to prepare for the #UAESWATChallenge 2020 that starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/xDxPRERJSQ

– UAE SWAT CHALLENGE (@swat_challenge) February 8, 2020

Maj. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, checked the armed forces’ readiness to host the competition and, accompanied by Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al Ghaithi, who heads the organization of the UAE SWAT Challenge, went through the venue committee and several on-site organizers ,

Maj. Gen. Al Marri witnessed part of the ongoing training that the teams from Saudi Arabia and the Chechen Republic conducted in addition to the team from the Home Office of the United Arab Emirates.

The commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police Department praised the readiness achieved by the organizing committee and ended his visit with a meeting with the jury, which included 34 members from the United Arab Emirates and the United States.