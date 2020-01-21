Dubai, Philippines, Canada Indian tourist hotspots: report - News

advertisement

Distant places such as Canada, the US, Australia and Turkey also experienced strong growth in 2019.



Nearby foreign destinations such as Dubai, Thailand and Singapore remain popular among Indian tourists flying abroad, but distant places such as Canada, the US, Australia and Turkey also saw strong growth in 2019, reports a Center for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) ).

advertisement

The growth of air traffic at the long-haul destinations was strong despite the fact that major airline Jet Airways stopped its activities in April last year.

According to CAPA, outbound leisure traffic to Australia grew by 12.4 percent in the April-September period. In the case of Canada, growth was 22.2 percent in April-August 2019, the last period for which data is available.

With airlines increasing their capacity in the India-Turkey sector, outbound tourist traffic on this route registered a 65 percent jump in the April-October period of 2019.

“New international services, especially those launched by Indian airlines, have encouraged significant growth in visitor numbers in overseas markets. In recent months, the number of visitors from Indian visitors to the Maldives and Turkey has grown enormously after deploying additional capacity,” said the report.

The report from global aviation advice CAPA found that Bhutan, Cambodia, the Maldives and the Philippines in the Asia-Pacific region emerged as hotspots among Indians who went on vacation.

In Western and Northern Europe, Iceland, Ireland and Scandinavian countries have found favor among Indian holiday travelers. People also chose to explore Argentina, Brazil and Peru in South America.

The aviation advice in Sydney, with headquarters, said that foreign airlines tend to focus less on selling individual destinations and instead prefer business and VFR trips (visiting friends and family), which have high volume, low-hanging segments which can generate traffic over their networks.

advertisement