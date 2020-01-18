Dubai organizes largest Chinese New Year celebrations outside of China - News

advertisement

Now in the third year, the event expects more than 50,000 visitors.



Dubai and the wider UAE present to the Chinese diaspora, a joint initiative of Dubai Holding and Meraas, Hala China, launched a wide range of cultural events on Friday to mark the arrival of the Chinese New Year starting on January 25.

The celebrations started from Al Mustaqbal Street on City Walk, which attracted the colors of the red dragon nation for months of festivities in the city. Now in its third year, the event expects more than 50,000 visitors, with a schedule of traditional Chinese performances, festivals, parades, dances, competitions and more.

Hundreds of Chinese expats, Emirates and people of different nationalities lined up along City Walk streets to witness a spectacular big parade with huge dragons, acrobatic artists and traditional dancers. More than 40 groups including schools, Chinese expats, resident Chinese business rooms, as well as a Dubai Police brass band participated with artists from China during the parade. Visitors to City Walk witnessed a symphony orchestra, dragon and lion dances, acrobatics and Kung Fu, among other things. More than 4,000 participants took part in what is said to be the largest Chinese New Year parade in Dubai.

Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, member of the board of directors of Hala China, said the celebrations are the biggest celebration of the Chinese New Year outside of China.

He said: “With these festivities we mark a new era in relations between the UAE and China. China has remained one of the largest and most important trading partners of the UAE and this year our bilateral trade is expected to reach more than Dh250 billion. clear sign of our productive relationship: no fewer than 680 new business licenses were issued to Chinese companies in 2019. With more than 200,000 Chinese expats living in the UAE, we are proud that the activities of Hala China are quickly becoming a highlight of Dubai become.

“In the coming weeks Dubai will entertain its residents and visitors with a rich variety of authentic Chinese performances and experiences. In addition to the parade with huge dragons, there will be a very first lion dance competition (a traditional dance performed during Chinese New Year and other Chinese cultural festivals) and Chinese art and craft exhibition. “

Li Xuhang, consul general of China in Dubai, said: “We are lucky to witness the best time ever in the history of bilateral relations between the UAE and China. The celebration at the China Spring Festival certainly offers special opportunities for everyone who is ready to learn about Chinese culture and history, giving the inhabitants of the two countries more cultural awareness and social integration. “

In December 2019, Hala China closed its second edition of Dubai Fashion Days, with more than 12 designers from China and the Middle East putting together a five-day fashion extravaganza under the capable leadership of show director, the father of fashion from Jerry Zhang China.

