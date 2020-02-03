Advertisement

Checks only carried out at airports, MoHaP official confirmed.



A photo that allegedly shows a man escorted from the Dubai Mall for a corona virus was rejected by the authorities after making rounds on various social media platforms.

According to an Emaar Malls spokesman, Emaar “can confirm that the image of a person accompanied by an unspecified location on a stretcher is neither The Dubai Mall nor a mistakenly claimed Emaar property.”

“Emaar is closely following the news of the outbreaks of the coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates. Emaar is following the necessary and precautionary measures that have been determined by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and other relevant authorities in all destinations.”

Dr. Hussain Al Rand of MoHaP said: “There are rumors of thermal scanners in malls and other public places. I can confirm that this is not the case. We only check passengers at airports in the UAE.”

