Dubai Mall celebrates Chinese New Year with fantastic offers - News

The Star Atrium will be the center of the action with colorful Chinese decor and vibrant lanterns.



The Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai welcome the Chinese New Year with a line-up of family-friendly authentic activities that take visitors on a journey through China’s rich culture and art forms.

From January 25 to February 1, 2020, visitors to the Dubai Mall can celebrate Chinese New Year parties with a series of roaming entertainment, breathtaking light installations, Chinese decor and more.

Hosted daily roaming entertainment including traditional acts and dancers will emphasize the folklore of China and fascinate visitors. The Star Atrium will be the center of the action with colorful Chinese decor and vibrant lanterns that create a festive atmosphere.

The promenade will be transformed into an elegant environment with a sea of ​​lanterns that offer great photo opportunities.

If you make the shopping experience even more memorable, shoppers who spend Dh500 or higher between January 25 and February 1 can win a two-night stay at Address Dubai Mall in addition to a VIP shopping trip.

This Chinese New Year, visitors who spend Dh200 or higher can also bring a personal reminder of traditional Chinese calligraphy, while shoppers who spend Dh1,000 or higher are eligible for a personalized traditional stamp. All they have to do is visit the Chinese New Year’s stand on the Promenade and validate their purchase vouchers to collect their gift while supplies last.

The Dubai Mall makes the festivities extra special for Chinese visitors. Chinese shoppers who use Alipay for their purchases can enjoy a range of offers, including exclusive gifts. Visitors can find more information in the special Alipay Kiosk in the Grand Atrium or by downloading the Alipay app.

Downtown Dubai will also turn into a wonderful ode to the biggest Chinese event of the year, from exclusive offers for the entire destination and fine dining at Downtown Dubai’s trendiest restaurants. The Chinese New Year show Burj Khalifa Light Show on January 24 and 25 is not to be missed, along with the Dubai Fountain Show at 8:10 PM.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter

