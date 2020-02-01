Advertisement

Award-winning Pakistani actor, director and producer Javed Sheikh has appeared in over 100 films and TV series, including the cult classics Ankahee (1982), Na Maloom Afraad (2014), Bin Roye (2015) and Teefa in Trouble (2018). Namastey London (2007), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016) will soon be traveling to Dubai to be part of the jury for the Pakistan International Screen Awards, which will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday February 7th.

In a telephone conversation with the City Times, Sheikh, who started his career in 1974 with the film Dhamaka and has been working in the film and television industry ever since, was pleased to be part of the jury for the highly anticipated event. “I am very proud and very happy to be part of the Pakistan International Screen Awards. I am sure that these awards will make history. I look forward to attending the event in Dubai and being part of the jury,” he said ,

“I can’t name a favorite”

Among the nominees are films in which Sheikh recently appeared, including the Mahira Khan star Superstar and the romantic comedy Wrong No.2. When asked whether he had favorites for actors, television series or films among the nominees, he replied diplomatically: “Many of them. They are all my friends and colleagues, so I cannot name any favorites.” I’ve worked with them for so many years – they’re all very good. “

When the conversation focused on Dubai as the venue for PISA, Sheikh was revived in his praise for the city.

“I think Dubai is the right place, the best venue for PISA. Dubai has always welcomed people from all over the world for award ceremonies, music shows and premieres. PISA is the largest award ceremony of its kind. Everyone is excited and happy when they hear that it takes place in Dubai – and they say, “Oh, let’s go to Dubai!” Dubai is a very popular place – with everyone. “

First visit to Dubai in 1980

He then spoke about his favorite places in Dubai, a city he has been visiting for four decades.

“I love JBR, DIFC. I love being in downtown Dubai, this is my favorite area. There are so many places to choose from! I have so many friends in Dubai, I love going everywhere. I came to Dubai . ” When I first came here in 1980, there was practically nothing on Sheikh Zayed Road except the World Trade Center, the Hilton Hotel and another building or two. The best part of Dubai is when you come back you see a new one Buildings or a new street! It is amazing.

A cult star

Sheikh, whose upcoming films include Delhi Gate and Chaa Ja Re, has spoken extensively about changes in the Pakistani film industry since its debut over four decades ago.

“The film industry was going very well until the early 1990s. From then until the early 2000s, we had a dark time – we had to struggle, there were very few productions because studio owners and people involved in the production I directed a film called Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa, the first Pakistani Dolby Digital film to be made in Switzerland and Spain, and the most expensive of its time ran for a year – this was the first Pakistani film which premiered in London at Leicester Square and heralded the revival of Pakistani cinema.

“Now the industry is thriving. We have a lot of new directors, authors and actors who make very good films that are also released internationally.”

Would he choose a critically acclaimed film or a popular film as the main actor at this point?

“While I would like to be in a critically acclaimed film, I’m basically an actor who wants to do commercial films. I’ve been doing commercial films all the time, so that’s my preference,” he said.

Next stop, Hollywood?

Over the years, numerous actors from the subcontinent – including Amitabh Bachchan, Adnan Siddiqui and Priyanka Chopra – have made a foray into Hollywood. Sheikh, who has appeared in popular films in both Lollywood and Bollywood (one of our favorites is his role as an upright diplomat in comic priole Happy Bhag Jayegi), announced that he hopes to try his luck in the West as well.

“My wish is to make an international film, maybe in Hollywood. Inshallah, I will get an offer from there in the near future.”

Fame as a legendary actor brings some ups and downs, but Sheikh admitted that you have to take the bad with the good.

“The best thing about fame is that you are popular, everyone recognizes you, wants to take selfies, invites you to dinner. The fans love you all; it’s very good. The worst thing is that we lose our privacy. When?” they see us people don’t want to judge whether we’re in a good or bad mood, they just want to take a selfie! But we do it, we can not reject anyone! “

