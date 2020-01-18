Dubai is taking a big leap forward with the Expo - News

advertisement

A Greek philosopher said, it doesn’t matter how long it takes to complete a project, but it is more about how well you do it. Because in the end people are judged on the control and quality of the work and not on the time it takes.

Dubai has remained excellent at creating an urban infrastructure and experiences that amaze the world.

Since the early years, Dubai has eagerly participated in various exhibitions. The new connections at exhibitions and the exposure to some of the best in the world have helped Dubai to develop. It also led to growth for its businesses, trade and tourism.

Dubai realized the importance of good infrastructure at an early age and the two structures – Sheikh Rashid Tower and the Dubai World Trade Center – helped the emirate to find a solid foundation in the world of trade and commerce. These structures have emerged as important centers of commercial activity in the Middle East. And even today important events are taking place in Dubai World Trade Center. In 2018, DWTC attracted 3.4 million visitors from more than 160 countries.

Trade and tourism have been the main growth veins for the emirates, and the basis for these two thriving industries was laid by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him.

Dubai continues to build on the path of Sheikh Rashid and has completed several projects that have taken it to a higher level in the trading world. Today’s emirate is an oasis of aesthetic, artistic and cultural prosperity. It is also the most prosperous exhibition country and a favorite place for anyone who wants to do business in the region and the world as a whole.

Dubai is now preparing for the Expo2020, a world exhibition that is being redesigned in terms of the size of its parties and the participation of people. The theme aptly suggests the essence of the efforts being made: Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.

The huge project has given Dubai a new direction and vision and stimulates the development of the southern part. Projects are taking shape and new structures are emerging in the area where international trade fairs are organized and where a global community can do business. The Expo has a long, illustrious history. It is an honor to be the city to organize it in the Middle East for the first time. There is unparalleled enthusiasm and everyone is involved in the project that Dubai has been busy with preparations in recent years.

The celebrations would be grand, and six months of exhibitions will certainly appeal to the imagination of visitors from all over the world. We are busy making history and set the bar very high for the city that will take on the mantle after five years.

It would be a challenge to exceed the experience in Dubai.

Of course, with just a few months before the opening of the big event, many new growth opportunities have emerged. If you look at the recent statistics from the Department of Economic Development in Dubai, you can see how exciting this world exhibition has become. The DED issued 38,377 new licenses in 2019 compared to 20,129 in 2018 – a spectacular 90 percent growth.

The challenge for us residents is to think and find ways to enrich this experience, and use it to get the most out of the Expo2020.

This is a new year and new opportunities await us all. We have left a somewhat difficult year behind us and the world exhibition is coming and opens new doors and offers new opportunities to create a bright future. Let’s make the best of it.

-malzarooni@khaleejtimes.com

