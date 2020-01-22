Dubai is organizing the largest humanitarian event in the world in September 2020 - News

advertisement

The “Global Goal Live” event brings together some of the world’s greatest celebrities.



The United Arab Emirates announced on January 22 that they will organize the world’s largest humanitarian event on September 26, 2020. Dubai will organize one of the ten simultaneous live events organized by Global Citizen, the international organization that wants to build a movement to end extreme poverty by 2030.

advertisement

The “Global Goal Live” event brings together some of the world’s greatest celebrities to perform around the world to raise the profile and global effort to eradicate poverty, and is expected to exceed 1.5 billion attract viewers. This year’s Global Citizen show runs under the slogan “The Possible Dream” and is broadcast live on streaming and television platforms for ten consecutive hours

The news was announced as part of the participation of the UAE delegation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 in Davos, Switzerland during the participation in the “Reimagining the World’s Biggest Challenges” panel, organized by Global Citizen.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, cabinet minister and the future, said, “The Global Goal Live event in September reflects the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to eradicate global poverty.

“It is also an expression of the vision of the UAE leadership to contribute to the improvement of humanity, a vision cultivated by the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed and one representing the president, his highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan , His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, continue to build on “

He added: “Dubai is selected to host the Global Goal Live event, the largest global humanitarian event and an event that brings together thousands of fascinating and influential global citizens for a noble cause, is a testament to the history of the UAE. advocate humanitarian work at regional and global level.

“Humanitarian and development work is at the heart of UAE policy, which is clearly manifested through the establishment of hundreds of humanitarian work institutions and initiatives. Since its inception, the UAE has become the heartbeat of global humanitarian goals and has the efforts and resources to making the world a better place by empowering communities and overcoming obstacles that hamper sustainable development. “

He concluded: “The slogan of ‘Global Goal Live’ -” The Possible Dream “is with the slogan of the brand UAE Nation:” Make it Happen. “Both slogans reinforce the idea that every dream can be achieved with hard work and perseverance. Both slogans represent the remarkable story of the UAE: a nation built on ambition and dreams that can build a new reality where the world can seek inspiration. “

Global Citizen: a collective voice to end extreme poverty

The ‘Global Goal Live’ event, organized by Global Citizen, is the largest humanitarian event in the world. It brings people together to tackle extreme poverty. It aims to achieve this through campaigns that mobilize ordinary citizens, businesses, governments and philanthropists to re-prioritize efforts to end extreme poverty and to safeguard global goals.

The New York headquarters is a movement of concerned citizens, whose mission is to set up by 2030 a movement of 100 million action-oriented world citizens to end extreme poverty.

Through the combination of content and events, the organization of basic actions and the action platform, the organization is building a movement to end poverty. The movement – which has offices in Canada, South Africa, Australia, Germany and the United Kingdom – organizes massive global campaigns to strengthen the actions of global citizens from all over the world.

Co-founded by Hugh Evans, Simon Moss, Wei Soo in 2008, the Global Citizen platform was co-founded in 2012 with Ryan Gall and Riot House.

Since 2011, millions of global citizens around the world have taken more than 24 million actions to call on world leaders to put an end to extreme poverty by 2030. To date, the actions of its global community together with its high-level efforts and partners resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at more than US $ 48 billion that affected more than 880 million, according to the Global Citizen website.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter

advertisement