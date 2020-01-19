Dubai, Indian cities among the most dynamic in the world - News

advertisement

Hyderabad most dynamic among 130 cities worldwide.



Dubai has been returning to the City Momentum Index since 2017 as one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

According to the seventh edition of the City Momentum Index from JLL, the global real estate service company, Dubai is the only UAE emirate in the Top 20 index – and the leading GCC city before Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The city is in 14th place while the emirate continues to build up the critical mass needed to become the main business hub in the Middle East, the report said.

Riyadh is in 18th place.

Its appeal is supported by a strong demography, with more than half of the population aged 20-40 (the second highest share worldwide). Although construction in commercial and residential real estate has led to an imbalance between supply and demand, the UAE government has responded with initiatives to boost demand. One was the relaxation of visa regulations and initiatives to improve transparency.

The momentum is expected to be further fueled in the run-up to Expo 2020, the report concluded.

durability

Dubai takes the lead in sustainability initiatives from the top 20 cities – it has one of the most ambitious sustainability goals. Under the UAE Sustainability Initiative, the city is aiming for a reduction of 30 percent energy and water use by 2030 and 75 percent clean energy by 2050. The ‘Green Dubai’ initiative of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority also promotes more sustainable energy use.

Smart city

The report also mentions Dubai as a world leader in the development of smart city technologies. The ‘Smart Dubai 2021’ strategy describes its digital transformation goals in areas such as Smart Mobility, Smart Living and Smart Governance.

Indian cities dominate the list

Hyderabad technology hub has turned 129 other cities in the world into the most dynamic city in the world,

The city has pushed Bengaluru to second place to regain the top position after a gap of one year. Chennai is in fifth place and Delhi is in sixth place.

Although Hyderabad and Bengaluru are the two largest cities worldwide for socio-economic momentum, a more active real estate market has brought Hyderabad to the first position in the general ranking, the report says Saturday was released by US Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL). night.

Hyderabad recorded the highest net office absorption in 2019 (as a percentage of existing stock) of any city worldwide, while also being one of the world’s best performing cities for the growth of first-class offices.

Although all seven major Indian cities appear in the Global Top 20 this year, cities in South India – Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai (5th) in particular are “ahead of their northern counterparts, supported by favorable demographics and business climates”.

“Their growing technology industries and starting cultures make them a magnet for young and ambitious talent from around the country, with Bengaluru with one of the world’s largest concentrations of engine room population (20-40 years old), usually the most dynamic and productive age cohort, “the report said.

Kolkata and Mumbai reached the top 20 and were in 16th and 20th position. Despite economic slowdown, India leads the 2020 index with seven Indian cities in the top 20.

“Commercial real estate in South Indian cities is growing rapidly. Hyderabad experienced tremendous growth in line with that of Bengaluru in 2019. The city has actively embraced technology-driven economic growth and has attracted major technological giants and e-commerce players. The government’s focus on business-friendly policies and the provision of high-quality infrastructure together with the availability of high-quality talent pools and business parks have given Hyderabad a competitive edge, said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head – India, JLL.

The JLL City Momentum Index identifies a number of key growth factors, including talent recruitment, expansion of innovation hubs, and better urban planning, which cities can use to meet the challenges of a fast momentum.

Several cities in the top 20 stand out when they transform their urban environment to pursue a low-carbon future.

