The 31-year-old Pakistani valet driver was caught red-handed shortly after stealing Dh20 from a colleague’s car.



A hotel servant has been charged with theft from the workplace in the Dubai Court of First Instance

The 31-year-old Pakistani valet driver was caught red-handed shortly after stealing Dh20 from a colleague’s car. The hotel staff intentionally left the bill there after customers complained about the loss of valuables and cash.

He is accused of stealing a watch worth 50,000 Dh from one car and 500 dollars (around 1,835 Dh) from another car, both of which are owned by the Emirates.

During the investigation by the Dubai public prosecutor, the accused admitted to stealing the Dh20 bill from a car at around 6:00 p.m. on November 27 last year. He was arrested by the police shortly later that day.

“At around 5pm on November 24 last year, a customer complained about the loss of a Dh 50,000 watch that he had left in the car before handing it over to the valet driver,” a Sudanese security officer at the hotel told the Public prosecutor. “A few hours later, we received another complaint from a customer that he had lost $ 500. The defendant was our prime suspect.”

The supervisor remembered before the investigator how they left Dh20 in a colleague’s car and asked the accused to park it. “We found that he took the money when we checked the car right after parking.”

A complaint has been filed with the Bur Dubai Police Station. The driver was charged with theft and attempted theft.

The court will sentence him on February 26.

Marie Nammour

Marie, from Lebanon, often reported on the Dubai courts and prosecutors, immigration and labor issues, and the Dubai International Film Festival. As a graduate of Holy Spirit University in Kaslik, Jounieh, a city north of Beirut, she worked as an internal reporter for international affairs for a leading television broadcaster at home and as a legal translator for a renowned law academy in the Lebanon capital. Speaks four languages ​​fluently and loves travel, psychology, more learning and now has a rich “criminal” imagination …