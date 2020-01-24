Dubai expats celebrate Chinese New Year in full swing - News

advertisement

Dubai expats celebrating Chinese New Year will take part in festivities that take place in the emirate, but are “prayers” for people in China as the Coronavirus horror spreads throughout the country.

The Sars-like virus has so far killed 26 people, 830 confirmed cases, 1,072 suspected cases and has spread outside of China.

While major Chinese New Year parties have been canceled throughout China, expats in Dubai are in full swing on January 25.

A Malaysian expat in Dubai, Kin Fun Soo, said: “It is daunting to hear about the outbreak, especially during the Chinese New Year period in which families are meant to spend time together and be safe and healthy – I pray for China.

“On CNY day I plan to be in Dubai Festival City for the Chinese New Year fireworks I missed last year. At some point I also plan to visit Alserkal Avenue this weekend for Quoz Art Fest. I will definitely go an authentic Chinese cuisine in Dubai. “

Various CNY-inspired festivities take place in Dubai, some with traditional activities and performances at Mall of the Emirates, Chinese social media influencers who receive guests at Dubai Parks and Resorts, a Chinese lantern festival at the Palazzo Versace Dubai, fireworks and a lively China pavilion in Global Village.

Soo said that for most people CNY is about cleaning the spring, but for her it is also about “cleaning up body and soul.”

She attended wellness and rummaging sessions as part of her CNY parties. Other traditions involved in this vacation are spending time with family and friends.

“For me, in modern society, a physical reunion can sometimes be difficult to do every year (I have a brother or sister in Malaysia and one in Singapore), but nowadays social media can easily bring families together,” she said.

“There is not much superstition on my part – I usually try to wear red on CNY’s first day for ‘good luck’. Some people will choose a” favorable “day to work according to their Chinese zodiac, but I practice not this. “

Mei Wing, a Chinese expat for nine years in Dubai, is celebrating this year in the UAE. She said she has faith in her government to beat the outbreak.

“My father and I will be celebrating CNY in the UAE this year,” she said. “We will visit some friends and attend a number of parties in the Jumeirah Lake Towers community. We can go to the mountainous areas for picnics with our home-made food.”

Some of the traditional Chinese dishes enjoyed during this special holiday, according to Wing, are Jiaozi (dumplings), Niangao (rice waffles) and Tangyuan (rice balls).

Eric Zhang, another Chinese expat in Dubai, said: “I pray for my brothers and sisters in China. Chinese New Year is so special to us and it is very sad to see such events happening today.”

Zhang is also celebrating CNY in Dubai this year. He will be with his wife and children, as well as with relatives from Abu Dhabi.

