Advertisement

The three-kilometer hike will take place on February 14th in Dubai Creek Park.



Dubai Cares announced that the annual edition of their Walk for Education initiative will take place on February 14, 2020 in Dubai Creek Park.

Advertisement

The event encourages members of the UAE community to partner with family, friends and colleagues to walk three kilometers (4,000 steps) in solidarity with millions of children and adolescents in developing countries who travel long distances to easily access their fundamental rights To get education.

The family-oriented event takes place next to Al Garhoud Bridge, Gate 2 in Dubai Creek Park.

Participants can register online via 800 tickets or per day. It is recommended to arrive at 7:30 a.m., with the hike starting at 9:00 a.m.

The Dh35 registration fee paid by entrants at the entrance is considered a donation to Dubai Cares to support its educational programs around the world, with free entry for children under the age of five.

Upon returning, D Tariq Al Gurg, Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “The Walk for Education was one of the most anticipated events on the Dubai Cares calendar and this year is certainly no different. This symbolic walk in the United Arab Emirates the spirit of generosity has shown itself again and again when families, friends and colleagues come together in solidarity with the millions of children and adolescents around the world who go on an arduous journey every day just to get to school this year alongside many new and familiar faces, and I urge the UAE community to work with us to sustainably improve the lives of millions of children and young people around the world. “

Carnival experience for 2020

This year’s walk is moderated by Saif Abdulla and DJ Keza. The carnival-like experience also offers a full range of entertainment, including live bands, parades, roaming artists, and a variety of pre-event and post-event activities for families, children, friends, and colleagues.

The roaming artists increase energy before the walk begins and are found along the route to keep the spirit of Carnival going. The Dubai Police Band, the Agha Khan Scouts and the Guides Band Kharsha Drum will add to the atmosphere.

Mouvement & Me offers two obstacle games and four stage assignments, each lasting 10 minutes. In addition to Flying Elephant, Bounce will also supply the mobile trampoline, which also hosts carnival games, bouncy castles and make-up artists.

In the meantime, the program also includes face painting, hair braiding, carnival games and sports activities, as well as other entertaining activities such as hula hoops, bouncy castles and handicraft stations.

With a collection of huge colorful flags and other eye-catching decorations that underline the carnival theme, participants can also indulge in a collection of delicious food and drinks.

Rana Awad, head of community engagement at Dubai Cares, added: “We can’t wait to welcome the UAE community to the annual Dubai Cares Walk for Education. This initiative gives everyone the opportunity to tie weapons for a big cause and at Enjoy the many activities that we have planned for this day. This year we are returning with a full program of edutainment activities for the whole family, join us so that we can make a difference! ”

For more information, see the “Get Involved” section of the website. Search for “Dubai Cares” on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube and subscribe to the organization’s email newsletter.

Advertisement