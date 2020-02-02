Advertisement

Dubai Cares grants Dh 1 billion in grants



Dubai Cares further strengthened its global presence and impact in 2019 by providing children and young people with equal access to high quality education and learning opportunities, inspiring and pushing the UAE community to do more in return, and anchoring the spirit of volunteering in the country , 2019 also marked the full alignment of Dubai Cares with Article 9 of the Fifty-Year Charter announced by HRH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

2019 was also the year in which Dubai Cares exceeded its financial commitment to global education through programming, research and advocacy, affecting the lives of 20 million people in 59 developing countries. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization built and renovated 2,046 classrooms and schools, trained 123,725 teachers, distributed 6,875,179 books in the local language, and founded 8,437 parent-teacher associations. The organization also provided 509,294 schoolchildren with nutritious food, 1,100 wells and drinking water sources, 6,272 latrines in schools, and 55 million schoolchildren with deworming disorders through independent national deworming programs.

Dubai Cares continued to focus on early childhood development. Access to quality basic and advanced education; Technical and professional training and further education for young people as well as training in emergencies and in the event of ongoing crises.

New programs in the Dubai Cares portfolio for 2019

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, reached key milestones in 2019 with the launch of 29 new education programs worth Dh 113.3 million (USD 30.85 million) in 23 developing countries, two of which new countries are: Tajikistan and Togo. Dubai Cares has invested a total of 14,183,379 ($ 3,860,999) in 10 research projects to provide the evidence required by governments, policymakers, teachers and government agencies to improve the quality of school education. The research work commissioned focused on early childhood education (ECE), emergency education and quality of teaching and learning for children and adolescents.

As part of its ongoing lobbying efforts to improve access to education in emergency situations, Dubai Cares renewed its strategic support for education by pledging an additional Dh 13,775,625 ($ 3,750,000). The global philanthropic organization based in the United Arab Emirates also entered into new strategic partnerships with the Center for New Economy and Society of the World Economic Forum (WEF) during the annual meeting in Davos to support the revolution in re-qualification and equip 15 million people with skills up to 2021 and with the International Publishers Association (IPA), which focuses on the indigenous language and its importance for improving literacy in Africa.

In 2019 Dubai Cares also launched 3 emergency awareness programs. These programs, totaling ($ 18,712,937) 5,094,034, will be implemented in Iraq, Mozambique and Jordan and will reach 162,300 beneficiaries.

Dubai Cares wants to redesign the global education talk

Towards the end of 2019, Dubai Cares announced RewirEd, a groundbreaking global education summit that will take place in Dubai during Expo 2020. RewirEd aims to reshape the global conversation about education by broadening the boundaries of current thinking to explore new approaches to global challenges. RewirEd, which will take place at Expo 2020 in Dubai from March 17 to 19, 2021, will be organized in collaboration between Dubai Cares and Expo 2020 in Dubai and in close consultation with the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Promote stronger and more diverse fundraisers

Individuals and organizations in the United Arab Emirates continued to generously support Dubai Cares’ efforts. This generosity was reflected in Dubai Cares’ “Adopt a School” initiative, which supported the construction of 20 schools in Cambodia, Malawi, Nepal and Senegal. This initiative brings together individual and corporate donors based in the United Arab Emirates to fund school construction, teacher training, book accessories, gender-specific latrines, and adult literacy programs.

Fundraisers were limited not only to corporate and individual donors, but also to school children in the United Arab Emirates who, along with other initiatives, raised funds in schools through the annual Dubai Cares Distinguished Philanthropic Award.

Use the UAE volunteer spirit

Throughout 2019, Dubai Cares hired 2,888 volunteers through various local and global volunteer initiatives. The members of the UAE community also managed to volunteer to support thousands of children and adolescents of different nationalities in the UAE and abroad by volunteering more than 18,800 hours.

A total of 16 issues of ‘Volunteer Emirates’ were organized, including ten issues to support determined students in Dubai in collaboration with Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs, as well as three issues to renovate charitable schools in the United Arab Emirates. During the holy month of Ramadan, a worldwide “back to school” edition of Volunteer Emirates also took place, which was attended by 1,438 volunteers who put together 50,000 school sets. The school sets were then dispatched and delivered to 30,000 children in around 700 primary schools in the Kaolack region of Senegal. and 20,000 children in 27 elementary schools on the islands of Unguja and Pemba in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Before the start of the school year, a local “back to school” edition of Volunteer Emirates took place, assembling 10,000 school sets that were later distributed to children from low-income families in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, more than 200 volunteers participated in a five-week summer literacy camp, teaching 200 children ages 6 to 12 from low-income families in the UAE to accelerate literacy skills in Arabic, English, and math.

Two issues of ‘Volunteer Globally’ took place in Malawi and Senegal and gave 28 UAE volunteers the rare opportunity to work with Dubai Cares to build two schools and interact with local communities.

In 2019, Dubai Cares also celebrated the 10th anniversary of its “Walk for Education”, in which 15,000 participants and 340 volunteers took part, as the initiative is becoming increasingly popular.

Finally, Dubai Cares participated in the Emirates Literature Festival for the first time and organized an activation that highlighted the importance of playful learning in a child’s early years. The United Arab Emirates-based global philanthropic organization has also partnered with Big Bad Wolf, the world’s largest book retailer, to highlight the importance of playful reading and learning. As part of this book fair, visitors donated 7,000 books, 5,000 of which were donated to the McMillan Public Library in Nairobi, Kenya. and 2,000 books to hospitals in the United Arab Emirates.

Staff reporter

