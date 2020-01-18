Dubai announces best, worst government service centers - News

advertisement

The announcement was made by Sheikh Hamdan.



Dubai has today named the three worst and best performing government service centers.

We announced in September 2019 that we would reveal the results of the Customer Happiness Index and our findings of mystery shopper with full transparency. Today I congratulate the government agencies that have excelled and have proven their quality services.

– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 18, 2020

The top 3 best performing entities are @DEWAOfficial, @rta_dubai and @DHA_Dubai. The 3 lowest performing rankings are @DubaiCustoms and @DubaiCulture that share a position, followed by @Land_Department and @DubaiPP.

– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 18, 2020

??????? ?????? ?????? ?? ?? ???? ?????? ????? ??? ????? ????? ?????????? ????? ????? ???????? ?????? ??????? ???????? ?? ????? ???? ????? ??? ??????? ??????? ???????? ?????? ??????? ????????? ???????? ??????. pic.twitter.com/ALJL910Y3s

– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 18, 2020

The announcement was made by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai on his official Twitter account.

The three best performing centers are

1-Dubai Authority for electricity and water

2-way and transport authority

3-Dubai Health Authority

The worst performing centers are

1-Dubai customs

Authority for Culture and Art 2-Dubai

Country department 3-Dubai

4-Dubai Public Prosecution Service

??? ???? ?????? ??? ??????? ?? ????? ???? ????? ?????????? ????? ??? ??????? ???????? ???????? ???? ??????? ??????? ?????? ????? ????? ??? ?????? ???????.

– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 18, 2020

“All entities that have scored below average in the results of the Customer Happiness Index must submit development plans for their programs and services within two weeks, and I will personally follow the results of the progress report,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 18, 2020

My message to officials and employees of the Dubai government is this: a government led by @HHShkMohd can only be driven by exceptional service and settle for no less than the highest ranking for all indicators.

– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 18, 2020

