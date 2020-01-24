Duarte leads No. 12 Oregon according to USC 79-70 in the Double OT | National sport

advertisement

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s Chris Duarte was worth paying close attention to.

The junior guard had 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals, and the No. 12 Ducks overtook Southern California 79-70 on Thursday night in a double extension.

“I watched the eyes of the point guard. I watched all eyes. So I knew where they would pass the ball, “said Duarte.” So I took advantage of that. “

Oregon teammate Payton Pritchard added 24 points and seven assists, becoming the first Pac-12 player to reach 1,500 career points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds. When success in the second half was recorded on the video scoreboard in the Matthew Knight Arena, the crowd cheered the guard with a standing ovation.

Pritchard is the sixth player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 600 assists. He meets Gary Payton (Oregon State), Damon Stoudamire (Arizona) and Jason Gardner (USC), Jordan McLaughlin (USC) and Tyus Edney (UCLA).

Oregon (16: 4, 5: 2) led 11 points in the second half, but USC won 17: 2 and scored a 62: 58 lead, which was covered by Jonah Mathews’ 3-pointer by 1:24 points has been.

C.J. Walker and Pritchard hit consecutive layups to tie them up at 62 and send the game into extra time.

Pritchard’s 3-pointer in the first overtime put the Ducks 65-64 in the lead, but Ethan Anderson’s catch up and free throw increased the Trojans by two. Duarte made free throws for the ducks to tie it up again, and Mathews and Pritchard missed both shots on the course.

Duarte and Pritchard each hit a pair of free throws that gave Oregon a four-point advantage to open the second extension. Duarte’s 3-hand brought the Ducks to 74-68 and USC couldn’t catch up.

Duarte’s eight thefts were an exception to the school balance sheet.

“He was the difference in the game,” said Oregon coach Dana Altman. “There is no doubt about that.”

Onyeka Okongwu had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans (15-4, 4-2).

“You have to watch the ball. Some badly timed passes that went to the others. All we have to do is play the right basketball,” said USC coach Andy Enfield. “Give them credit, they’re a good defense team.”

It was Oregon’s third overtime game in the league.

Oregon celebrated a 64-61 extra-time win in Washington last weekend. The ducks overcame a 16-point deficit and won it by 3.4 seconds ahead of Pritchard’s 3-hand. But Oregon lost to Washington State 72-61 last Thursday, causing it to drop from 8th to 12th place in the AP Top 25.

USC had won nine of their last 10 games and three games in a row, including their 82-78 win over Stanford last Saturday. The Trojans returned 21 points behind in the second half and defeated the cardinal.

The ducks built an early 15-7 lead after Duarte’s quick break layup and 3-pointer. Oregon stayed ahead, but the USC finished Daniel Utomi’s jumper 24-23.

The teams went to break with Oregon before 32-30. Utomi led all goal scorers with 10 points.

Okongwu’s catch-up for the USC ended at 32 to begin the second half, but the Ducks responded with a 10-0 run crowned by a bowl from Pritchard by Duartes Jumper. Okongwus Dunk ended the Trojan’s drought.

Okongwu made consecutive baskets to pull USC to 56-53, and Matthews tied it with a 3-pointer to complete an 11-0 Trojan run. Pritchard responded with a layup for Oregon.

Chandler Lawson striker extended the Ducks lead to 49:38 in the second half.

“Lots of things we have to work on. But we got some defensive stops when we needed it, we got some big setbacks when we needed it, and we just found a way to win the game, ”said Altman. “However, we did that too much. We have to find a way to boost our offense a little. “

Lawson made his first start for the Ducks after 16 points and 12 rebounds against Washington. Oregon was centerless N’Faly Dante, who was questionable for the game after injuring his knee against the huskies.

Pritchard was one of only two Division I players with an average of 19 points, five assists and four rebounds per game, and moved to Pepperdines Colbey Ross.

USC: The Trojans started 4: 1 in the conference game for the first time since 2016. USC opened the opening game 5-0 in 2002. … Enfield said afterwards that this loss hurt. “We played a few tight games this year. We won three or four tight, ”he said. “We were right there and lost. It hurts when you lose a game and have a chance. “

Oregon: Pritchard is approaching Oregon’s career record of 614 assists held by Kenya Wilkins. … Pritchard has won 96 games as a Ducks player, one who shy away from Oregon’s career leader, Johnathan Lloyd. … Sabrina Ionescu, star guard of the Oregon women No. 4, was in the game and was interviewed in the first half by the Pac-12 broadcasting team.

USC visits the state of Oregon on Saturday.

Oregon will host UCLA on Sunday.

