Friday will certainly be a difficult day for Duane “Dog” Chapman, as star “Dog The Bounty Hunter” marks the first Valentine’s Day since his beloved Beth Chapman died in June. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Chapman said he was still grieving for him, eight months late. He also explained why his daughters were so open about his relationship with Moon Angell.

“Oh, I miss her,” Chapman told ET on Thursday. “Eight months is the worst, it seems like yesterday and they say ‘time heals all wounds’. No, it doesn’t.”

Chapman said what he missed most is Beth’s “comments he touches, he smells” and his encouragement.

“Your encouragement to her, ‘I’ll hire a real bounty hunter if you don’t catch this guy,” said Chapman. “She teases me, she [says]: ‘We say the blessing before we eat.'”

Chapman said he doesn’t like to admit that Beth was everything to him “because I’m such a macho, macho man. But it was the glue that held my family together. So now I have to do it again and tackle everyone … and we are all arguing. “

The Chapman family has struggled with two dramas recently. Chapman’s relationship with Angell has been criticized by his daughter Lyssa Chapman and stepdaughter Cecily Chapman. Lyssa was also arrested for harassment last month.

“Well, the girls are very upset with other girls I would look at,” Chapman told ET. “Or they might say, ‘Dad, they just like you because you are Dog the Bounty Hunter. They don’t like you because you are Dwayne or Dad.’ The boys say, ‘Dad, you know, if you love them, if you like them, we are for you or whatever you choose.’ “

Last month, Chapman shocked fans and his family by suggesting Angell on the D. Oz Show. The full clip revealed that he had done it to prove that Angell would say no because they’re just close fiends. In his new ET interview, however, Dog admitted that he spent more time with him because he was “very lonely” and Angell was close friends with Beth.

“If you lose a spouse, man, or woman, look for it again,” he said to ET. “So you’re looking for it and for someone to tell you that, it kind of stopped me on my trail. I’m like, wow, so she’s cold-blooded. She knows how to stop me and that’s kind of a direct point. “

Chapman was sued that Angell would say no, but he admitted to being afraid of what might happen if she said yes.

“When I said it, I was almost ready to cry, but I knew that she would say no, and as soon as she said no, it did,” he said. “And 98 percent of the rumors went away, the lies went away.”

Beth died in June at the age of 51 after fighting neck and lung cancer. The last moments of his life were captured on camera for WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted, which aired last fall.

