CLEMSON, SC (AP) – Two times Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne returns to Clemson for his peak season.

Etienne, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior returning from Jennings, Louisiana, announced his decision on social media on Friday.

Etienne’s teammate, cornerback A.J. Terrell said he gave up his final year in college to participate in the NFL concept.

Etienne became Clemson’s hasty leader on Monday-evening when he surpassed the old goal after winning 78 yards in the 42-25 loss of his team against LSU for the national championship.

Etienne said his coaches, teammates and fans have helped him become a stronger man and footballer in the past three years. Although he dreamed of playing in the NFL, “I’m not done dreaming with Clemson here either” before he said he would be back.

Etienne was projected as a second-round selection if he chose to become a pro.

He gained 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He achieved the ACC career this year with 56 compelling TDs.

Etienne followed the path of his former teammates in the defense line Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins, who returned for their final years after losing in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff after the 2017 season.

The two became first-round NFL picks after helping Clemson win the national championship last season.

Terrell is a 6-1, 190-pound cornerback from Atlanta who had 34 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups this season. It is projected as a late first-round or second-round NFL draft pick.

