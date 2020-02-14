It’s Valentine’s Day, and if you want to get the holiday right, you’d better be ready to wake up the romance. That means you better get a gift for your love – and that gift is better not coming from the gas station on the way home.

Of course, romantic gifts can take many forms, from flowers to candy to huge, life-size soft toys that sit in the corner and haunt you forever. But for some, nothing means romance like a delicious culinary creation: strawberries and schnapps.

Much alcohol.

Fortunately, our friends at Delish have the perfect recipe to make sure your Valentine’s Day ends the way you want it to. Drunk strawberries bring vodka and rosé together for the perfect Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget the sugar!

Preparing for these sweet treats is a breeze, but this isn’t one of those recipes if your significant other is on the way home. No, this takes a little bit – the strawberries have to cool in the alcoholic mixture for a good hour so that they can really absorb all the vodka and rosé.

But believe it, it will definitely be worth the wait.

Drunk strawberry recipe:

ingredients

2 pounds of strawberries

2 1/2 c. rose

1/2 c. vodka

1/2 c. sugar

directions: Place strawberries in a large bowl. Pour the rosé and vodka over it and let it sit for at least 1 hour and soak up the alcohol. Drain in a sieve and pat the strawberries dry with paper towels. Roll the strawberries in sugar and serve.

